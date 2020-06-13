Persona 4 Golden, the definitive edition of the predecessor to the popular Persona 5, is no longer exclusive to the PlayStation Vita.

Persona 4 Golden is now available for PC through Steam, with a price tag of $20 for the standard edition and $25 for the deluxe edition, which comes with a digital art book and digital soundtrack.

Four years after Atlus launched Persona 4 for the PlayStation 2 in 2008, the developer rolled out Persona 4 Golden to the PlayStation Vita in 2012. The enhanced version of the RPG added a wide range of new content to the game, including new characters, updated graphics, and more Personas to discover.

Persona 4 Golden is generally considered one of the best PlayStation Vita games of all time, with some players purchasing the handheld console primarily to play the RPG. The exclusivity has been a limiting factor to the game’s reach, but not anymore.

The PC port of the beloved game features support for various resolutions, improvements to take its graphics to full HD, and a choice between English and Japanese voice-overs. Steam Achievements and Trading Cards for Persona 4 Golden have also been added.

Persona 4 Golden has become the first game in the mainline series to become available on PC, and it remains to be seen if more Persona games will make the jump. Digital Trends has reached out to Atlus, and we will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Atlus’ Persona spinoffs

Atlus has been known for releasing upgraded versions and spinoffs ofits mainline Persona games, with Persona 4 also spawning fighting game Persona 4 Arena and rhythm game Persona 4: Dancing All Night. Its predecessor, Persona 3, also had Persona 3: FES, Persona 3 Portable, and Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight.

Atlus, however, is currently focused on Persona 5. After a worldwide release in 2017, Atlus has since launched Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight in 2018 and Persona 5 Royal in 2019. Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, which is set months after the Persona 5 storyline, was released in February in Japan, with a Western release date still unannounced.

