Soon you will be able to jump in ‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is devilishly fun, but the ability to jump will likely go along way towards eliminating player frustration.

On back to back days at E3, PlayerUnknown Battleground’s creator Brendan Greene too the E3 stage to discuss the massively multiplayer survival game. Fresh on the heels of announcing that the PC title will make its way to Xbox One later this year, Greene revealed major new updates for PlayerUnknown Battleground’s during the PC Gaming Show.

In the short term, Greene addressed a number of playability updates that many users have wanted since launch. The most notable? Well, users will soon be able to jump. Those who have played so far know that getting around in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds without a jump button can be pretty aggravating. With the update, players will be able to jump freely, and even vault over small barriers like fences, which will certainly make both evading and tracking down enemies much easier. Players will also be able to climb buildings, dive through windows, and slide across cars.

Up until now, it’s been either a bright, cloudless day or a torrential downpour on the battlefield. A new dynamic weather system will change that, by introducing new conditions that not only change the aesthetic, but affect gameplay. When it’s foggy, you won’t be able to see as far in front of you, and during a sunset, you may have a harder time aiming with the glare.

Greene also announced a new 3D replay replay system with slow motion features, and a free-roaming camera. After a match, you can go back and relive the carnage. This could serve as both a way to make awesome slow-mo replays for social media, and to devise new strategies for future matches.

The short term emphasis, overall, is to make PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds more stable and playable for its thriving user base.

As for long term updates, Bluehole Studio is currently working on two new maps. The first is set in desert ruins in Peru, while the second will be located on the snowcapped mountains near the Adriatic sea.

