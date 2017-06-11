Along with the Xbox One X, Microsoft showed off these 42 games at E3

Microsoft came out swinging at E3 2017. Starting with the reveal that Project Scorpio is officially named Xbox One X, Microsoft emphasized the advantages of playing on its upcoming high-powered console. With 42 games shown during the conference — 22 of which were Xbox One console exclusives — Microsoft fired on virtually all cylinders this year, from AAA titles to indies, there was something for everyone. Here’s everything Microsoft put on display during its nearly two hour showing.

Xbox One X

Ditching its codename, Project Scorpio is officially the Xbox One X. The console launches on November 7 for $500. All of the technical details released earlier this year were confirmed on stage, along with the news that all current Xbox One accessories will be compatible with the Scorpio. Even with the X’s consummate power, when launched, it will be the smallest Xbox One model to date.

Forza Motorsport 7

To demonstrate the power of the X, Microsoft gave us our first look at Forza Motorsport 7 running in Ultra 4K and HDR. Stated as the most realistic entry in the franchise to date, racing will be more immersive and dynamic. Car parts will rattle at high speeds, weather will change in impactful ways, and the environments will be more lifelike than ever before. Microsoft also announced a six year partnership with Porsche, and rather curiously, unveiled a real new Porsche model, the 2018 GT2 RS. Forza Motorsport 7 launches October 3 on Xbox One consoles and PC. It will likely be a Play Anywhere title.

Metro: Exodus

4A Games took the stage to reveal the third title in the Metro franchise, Metro: Exodus. Just like Metro: 2033 and Metro: Last Light, Exodus is set in a bleak post-apocalyptic world littered with terrifying beasts. The gameplay trailer showed off closed in environments, as well as a large open world. Exodus will be playable in Ultra 4K and HDR on Xbox One X, and is slated for release sometime in 2018.

Assassin’s Creed Origins

As rumored since last year, the next Assassin’s Creed is called Assassin’s Creed Origins. Set in Ancient Egypt, the story follows Bayek, one of the original Assassins, an Egyptian Sheriff and protector of his community. Ubisoft showed off a gameplay trailer, shown above. In the gameplay trailer, Bayek enters the region of Siwa for a mission called “The False Oracle” (a bounty mission). Two aspects stood out: You can take on the perspective of a bird for a better vantage point, and there are slow motion effects in some areas of combat. In mid-descent, Bayek slowed down to target an enemy with a well-placed arrow, but even cooler, during a different sequence, the camera went to a first person perspective with the arrow in motion. Assassin’s Creed Origins launches on October 27. On Xbox One X, you can play in 4K Ultra HD and HDR.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Brendan Green from Bluehole Studio announced that the mega-popular PC battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds will make the jump to Xbox One later this year. An Xbox One console exclusive, Battlegrounds will be enhanced on Xbox One X with Ultra 4K and HDR support. The trailer shown, however representative of the game on Xbox One, looked more polished than it currently is on PC.

A unified, 4K Minecraft

Microsoft announced that most C++ versions of Minecraft will be updated to a new engine dubbed the “Bedrock Engine.” The Bedrock Engine creates a unified platform, meaning that Xbox One users will be able to play with those on PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and more. The Bedrock Engine will also make it possible to bring “infinite worlds” to platforms besides just PC. Thanks to the unified structure, Minecraft will receive a new community marketplace to make finding user-created content much more intuitive. A few platforms, however, will not receive the new engine, likely PS4 and OSX. Minecraft will also receive a 4K update this fall.

State of Decay 2

“In this world of the living and the dead, how will you survive?” That was the last line in the latest trailer from Undead Labs’ highly anticipated State of Decay 2. As previously reported, State of Decay 2 is much larger than its predecessor, and based on the new trailer, it also has a startling attention to detail. As gory and gruesome as can be expected, State of Decay 2 launches spring 2018 for Xbox One and PC, and will be part of the Play Anywhere program. On Xbox One X, visuals will be enhanced with Ultra 4K and HDR support.

Deep Rock Galactic

Originally announced for Steam Early Access earlier this year, Deep Rock Galactic will also be an Xbox One exclusive. Developed by Ghost Ship Games, the the first person shooter resembles a mix of Borderlands and Minecraft. You play as a Dwarf whose job is to excavate different space biomes and vanquish enemies who get in your way. It has RPG elements such as a leveling system for weapons and skills, and procedurally generated caves to keep things interesting.

The Darwin Project

From Scavenger Studios, The Darwin Project is a survival game with cartoonish graphics and zany powers. It has a battle royale vibe to it, as the announcer in the trailer counted down how many players remained. The Darwin Project will have interactivity with Mixer, and will take advantage of the additional power provided by the Xbox One X. A release date was not given, but The Darwin Project will launch first on Xbox One and PC.

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Developed by Arc System Works, the studio behind the Guilty Gear franchise, Dragon Ball FighterZ is a new 3v3 2D fighter. In motion, the fighter is chaotic, to put it lightly. Goku, Majin Buu, and Cell were shown as fighters, among others. Dragon BallFighterZ comes to Xbox One, PC, and PS4 in early 2018. A closed beta is planned for this summer.

Black Desert

The Xbox One will receive a popular PC MMO in early 2018. Developer Pearl Abyss announced that the 2014 PC MMO Black Desert Online will be ported exclusively to Xbox One. Set in a medieval fantasy world, Black Desert features sandbox style environments. On Xbox One X, Black Desert will be enhanced with 4K support.

The Last Night

As far as indie titles go, The Last Night was one of the most intriguing shown during Microsoft’s press conference. Set in a post-cyberpunk world, and developed by Odd Tales, The Last Night is a sidescrolling action platformer with beautiful pixelated graphics that will really shine in 4K on Xbox One X. The Last Night has a very apparent Blade Runner-vibe, and launches on Xbox One and PC sometime next year.

The Artful Escape

Another captivating indie title, The Artful Escape uses music to tell the tale of Francis Vendretti. In the trailer, Vendretti is strapped with a guitar as he walks along a visually stunning 2D world. Really, it looks as if the graphics were hand-painted. Developed by Beethoven and Dinosaur, The Artful Escape started as The Artful Escape of Francis Vendretti on Kickstarter in 2016. The game failed to reach its goal, but was soon picked up by Annapurna Interactive, the studio that recently published What Remains of Edith Finch. A release date wasn’t announced. Instead, we learned that it’s “coming when it’s damn ready.” The Artful Escape is an Xbox One and PC exclusive with Xbox One X enhancements.

Code Vein

Originally announced earlier this year, we got a new glimpse at Bandai Namco’s Code Vein, a title that looks more and more like an anime Dark Souls the more we see it. Code Vein launches on consoles in 2018, and features Xbox One X enhancements.

Sea of Thieves

We received an extended look at Rare’s Sea of Thieves, and if you weren’t interested in the swashbuckling adventure before, the new gameplay might change your mind. The “shared world” adventure looks better than ever. We saw gameplay footage of a mission called “The Voyage of the Secret Shrine.” After starting on the ship deck, we submerge underwater and avoid sharks. The trailer was narrated with classic Rare humor, and demonstrated both third and first person perspectives. You use a map filled with riddles and a compass to find treasure, and we also got a glimpse at the weapon wheel. Sea of Thieves looks like a much bigger and more exciting game than before. It launches on Xbox One and PC in 2018, and features Xbox One X enhancements.

Tacoma

Fullbright, the studio behind the heralded indie Gone Home, finally announced a release date for its space mystery Tacoma, and it’s soon! Tacoma launches on August 2 for Xbox One and PC.

Super Lucky’s Tale

Playful announced Super Lucky’s Tale, a charming Nintendo 64-era style platformer with a 2D/3D perspective similar to Super Mario 3D Land. This will be Lucky’s second adventure, as Lucky’s Tale was a free launch title on Oculus Rift. Super Lucky’s Tale launches on Xbox One and PC November 7.

Cuphead

Hold onto your hats, Cuphead has a launch date! In a short and sweet trailer, Studio MDHR announced that its beautiful 1930s-style animated sidescroller launches September 29 for Xbox One and PC.

Crackdown 3

Microsoft revealed that Crackdown 3 launches on November 7, the same day as the Xbox One X, for Xbox One and PC. In the new footage, we learned that actor Terry Crews will play the lead role of Commander Jaxon. Crews was quite animated in the trailer, which fits perfectly with the over-the-top vibe of the series. Crackdown 3 will join the Play Anywhere program, and features Xbox One X enhancements.

Ashen

At E3 2017, Ashen rose from the ashes and delivered a Dark Souls-style trailer. The trailer showed off epic battles, exploration, and an emphasis on teamwork. Developed by Aurora44, Ashen was originally announced at E3 2015. The Xbox One exclusive features a lavish open world and polygonal art style. A release window was not provided.

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

While Dontnod develops the sequel to Life is Strange, fans of the original will get to play a three episode prequel story called Life is Strange: Before the Storm. The first episode launches August 31.

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

New gameplay footage showed off the revamped Nemesis system in the sequel to Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor. The gameplay demonstrated how you can interact with nemesis fortresses and forge an army unique to each playthrough. Middle-Earth: Shadow of War launches on October 10 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

If you played the radiant 2015 gem Ori and the Blind Forest, chances are you won’t have to wait till the end of the trailer above to know that Ori is back for round two. Moon Studios’ Ori and the Will of the Wisps looks just as gorgeous as the original. A release date was not provided, but it will launch exclusively on Xbox One and PC.

Anthem

Anthem was officially unveiled at EA Play, but at the end of Microsoft’s conference, we received our first look at gameplay from the upcoming BioWare game. You play as a “freelancer” in a world that feels like a mix of Destiny, Warframe, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Your character wears exo-suits called javelins, which are class-based and upgradable. The game has a heavy emphasis on playing with friends, as teammates can drop in and out across the beautiful and dangerous open world populated by strange and nefarious creatures. Anthem arrives in 2018, and features Xbox One X enhancements. Out of all of the games, shown running on Xbox One X, Anthem was perhaps the most impressive.

Xbox One backwards compatibility expanded

Microsoft announced that the Xbox One will receive an update later this year to expand backwards compatibility to original Xbox titles. The lone confirmed game was the popular Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge.

4K updates for existing games

With the release of Xbox One X, Microsoft announced that existing Xbox One games will receive free 4K upgrades. First party titles confirmed for Xbox One X upgrades include:

More than 30 third party titles will also receive 4K updates, including Final Fantasy XV, Resident Evil 7, Ghost Recon: Wildlands, and Rocket League.

Sizzle reel

In addition to the games above, Microsoft showed off 19 games that are coming to Xbox One in a sizzle reel. Those games are as follows: