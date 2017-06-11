Microsoft unveils ‘Forza Motorsport 7’ and the Porsche GT2 RS at E3 2017

Why it matters to you Anyone looking to see what the Xbox One X is capable of needs to look no further than the high-spec visuals of Forza Motorsport 7.

Microsoft kicked of its E3 2017 press conference with the official reveal of the Xbox One X, and to show off the power of the new hardware, we were given our first glimpse of the high-spec Forza Motorsport 7. Racing games have long since set the standard for high fidelity graphics on consoles, and this title looks set to be no exception.

Developer Turn10’s creative director Dan Greenawalt appeared on stage to reveal that a brand new Porsche supercar was set to be unveiled at E3, as part of the multi-year agreement the studio recently inked with the manfuacturer. The Porsche 911 GT2 RS was then brought on stage, making its official debut, before we saw its in-game equivalent.

Pro drivers Shannon McIntosh and Verena Mai were then introduced to show off some of the game’s multiplayer action. McIntosh took on a circuit on the outskirts of Dubai, whereas Mai was tasked with the world-famous Nurburgring in Germany.

Forza Motorsport 7 will aparrently run at a native 4K resolution at a “rock-solid” 60 frames per second. The track set in Dubai certainly showed off these high-end visuals, with crystal clear skies stretching out to the city skyline far in the distance.

However, the game looks even more impressive when its various different weather conditions come into play. Dark clouds loom large over the racetrack, and when rain comes, realistic puddles of water are left on the road surface.

Greenawalt stated that these weather effects are dynamic, and will change over the course of a race. For instance, you might see clouds begin to break, with sunlight beaming through as a result.

Forza Motorsport 7 is scheduled to release on October 3, 2017, and will be available for both the Xbox One and Windows 10, although it’s clear that the game has been developed with the extra muscle of the Xbox One X in mind.