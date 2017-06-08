Here’s everything we know about ‘Middle-Earth: Shadow of War’

It’s not surprising that Warner Bros. and Monolith Production will return to Tolkien’s sinister lands in Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, but we didn’t know the game even existed coming into 2017. Target spilled the goods in late-February, however, when it listed the game and posted the cover art alongside the title’s tentative launch date. A few hours later, the studio officially confirmed the game with a proper announcement trailer. We won’t have to wait long to head back to Middle Earth, either — Shadow of War this fall.

The game’s prequel, Shadow of Mordor, was an unexpected delight, so it’s safe to say that expectations run high for the sequel. Monolith offered up a lengthy gameplay trailer at GDC, which showed us that the world is even darker and grimmer than before — and, as expected, riddled with gruesome violence. Here’s everything we know so far about Shadow of War.

Story

Following up on the GDC gameplay trailer at the top of the page, Monolith revealed a bit more about Shadow of War‘s narrative with the above story trailer, although many details are still shrouded in mystery. Protagonist Talion will still host Celebrimbor, the elven Wraith that revived him from the dead after Talion and his family were slaughtered by the Black Hand of Sauron.

Shadow of War kicks off directly after the events of Shadow of Mordor, which ends with Talion announcing he intends to forge a new Ring of Power. From the trailer, it seems he’s followed through on the decision, giving him tremendous strength as he eyes taking down Mordor from within. Using the ring, it seems Talion can draw and recruit large swaths of Sauron’s army to fight against him. The scope of the conflict has expanded since the last game, as Talion will also be squaring off against the Nazgûl ringwraiths (“all of them,” as Sauron emphasizes), a powerful, dark-haired spider woman, and a giant, armored balrog. From the looks of it, he may even square off against Sauron himself and finally avenge his slain family. He will also have a host of new allies at his side, including what look to be some humans and elves alongside the hordes of orcs he will be recruiting for the game’s primary loop.

We’re still a far cry from the events of Lord of the Rings, which take place 60 years later, but Monolith has kept the well-known events of Tolkien s trilogy in mind.

Speaking with Wired, studio head Kevin Stephens said, “It’s a lot like Rogue One — we know the beginning of the next story, so we want to make sure our story fits without feeling arbitrary or contrived.” He also remarked that Shadow of War has both large and small-scale stories to tell, and that the team has striven to create a “more satisfying conclusion” with the sequel.

Nemesis 2.0

The most intriguing aspect of Shadow of Mordor was the game’s Nemesis system, which asked players to make choices with regards to how they interact with Sauron’s henchmen. How you dealt with nemeses, from slaying them to leaving them be, affected how they engaged you in later missions. The nemeses were randomly generated, meaning that each playthrough was unique. However, interactions with nemeses didn’t have wide-ranging effects on the world around you, as the adversarial relationships you forged remained between you and your nemeses.

The Nemesis system will be expanded upon in Shadow of War. After the gameplay trailer at GDC, Monolith VP of Creative Michael De Plater spoke on the updated system.

“We want to take that idea of unique personal content and expand not just to the enemies, but to the world itself,” he said.

Sauron’s control over nemeses will be pervasive with “Nemesis Fortresses,” enemy bases scattered throughout Middle Earth possessed by unique personality traits. When you enter one of these strongholds, be prepared to deal with a whole cast of enemies injected with Sauron’s control, rather than just a single hitman beckoned to do his bidding. Interestingly, there’s intra-species politics as play. For example, not all groups of orcs get along with one another, which makes for a dynamic array of creatures across each of the fortresses and surrounding areas.

Additionally, and more significantly, the Nemesis system won’t simply be implemented for revenge. This time around, your companions and the alliances you forge will be affected by the system. Throughout your travels, you can choose to befriend nemeses, recruit them to your army, and watch as they help you in battle. In the preview, we saw two of Talion’s allies, the Marauder Beast Mount and the “Demolisher” join up as a devastating battering ram. After you conquer a fortress, you can reward one of your allies with control of the area. When you install a new leader, the personality of the fortress and surrounding area quickly begins to change.

There are also options that fall in between slaughtering and making friends. You can choose to embarrass a nemesis, for instance, but it seems as if the nemesis will remember your scorn, and come back for you with a vengeance later on.

All told, from what we’ve seen of the revamped Nemesis system, Monolith is making sure that all of your actions have consequences. The added scope of the mechanic will make each player’s experience decidedly different.