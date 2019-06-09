Digital Trends
Gears of War 5 Escape mode revealed at Xbox E3 briefing, release date set

Charles Singletary Jr.
Gears of War 5 shared the spotlight with a plethora of games at the Xbox briefing for E3 2019 and a release date has finally been set in stone: September 10. Alongside this reveal, Microsoft shared a new multiplayer game mode called Escape and teased some upcoming dates where players will be able to try out the new game.

After a short teaser, an intense cinematic trailer for Gears of War 5 was used to introduce one of the game’s new upcoming modes: Escape. One of Gears of Wars’ premier multiplayer experiences is teaming up to take on waves of enemies, and the new mode puts a spin on it by giving players an object beyond just surviving. Escape is a three-player challenge where players must infiltrate a hive, plant a bomb, and escape before being overrun.

Gears of War 5 releases on September 10 and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will have early access to the game four days before anyone else. Players will get their first chance to play Gears of War 5 during the July 15 tech test for PvP multiplayer. There is a new competitive game type called Arcade that will be available during the test, but no additional details were revealed. On August 19 during Gamescom 2019, players will be able to try out the new Horde mode.

Before concluding the Gears of War 5 portion of the briefing, the T800 robot from the Terminator series was shown holding the classic Gears lancer assault rifle with its chainsaw bayonet. The T800 will be a part of the Terminator Dark Fate character pack which is a free bonus that gamers will either get with their preorder, or through their Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Near the end of the Xbox briefing for E3 2019, Microsoft shared details regarding the components that make up its next-gen console and set the release window for late 2020. The new console, currently being called Project Scarlett, will launch with Halo Infinite, leaving only a handful of major Xbox franchises to hold down the fort through the last wave of games for the current generation Xbox One console. Gears of War 5 will be one of those titles once it releases on September 10, 2019, and dev studio The Coalition will be revealing more of the game’s details during the summer.

