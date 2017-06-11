Microsoft’s new console is the Xbox One X, and you can buy it November 7

Why it matters to you The newest version of the Xbox is also Microsoft's most powerful, bringing what could be truly unprecedented horsepower to home gaming consoles.

At its first E3 event today, Microsoft finally unveiled the full name of its brand-new console: the Xbox One X. Not to be confused with the Xbox One S, the existing revision to the Xbox One. Nope, this new console is new and radically redesigned entry in the Xbox lineup.

We’ve speculated for months about the features the Xbox “Project Scorpio” would have, but today Microsoft finally pulled back the curtain and gave us a sneak peek at what’s in store for the Xbox family. The new Xbox One X will feature powerful new hardware, a huge lineup of exclusive games, and it’ll even make your old Xbox games look better than ever.

Featuring a six teraflop GPU clocked at 1.72 GHz, 12GB of GDDR memory, and a new processor engineered on the 16nm architecture, the Xbox One X is — according to Microsoft — the most powerful gaming console ever produced, and it’s the smallest Xbox ever.

That’s right, Microsoft is claiming its new console is the most powerful piece of console gaming hardware ever wrought by the hands of man — and it just might be right. Microsoft also pointed out that the new console will be able to run games in true 4K UHD with full HDR support (finding games that support HDR on Xbox wasn’t always easy), and that’s good news even if you don’t have a 4K TV.

Microsoft went on to describe that the new console will feature the ability to use supersampling to make the most of existing 1080p displays so your games look sharper than ever … even the old ones.

Yep, Microsoft is rededicating itself to the back catalogue of Xbox One and Xbox One S titles, promising that they’ll look better than ever on Xbox One X. The new console will reportedly apply a number of cosmetic tricks, including anisotropic filtering, to smooth-out and improve how your games look.

Further evidence of Microsoft’s dedication to its existing fanbase, the new Xbox One X is backwards compatible with each and every one of your Xbox One accessories — controllers, headsets, you name it.

That’s about it for the new Xbox One X, we don’t have much more to go on other than its release date: November 7, 2017 for $500.

For everything else you need to know about the Xbox One X, check out our continuing coverage.