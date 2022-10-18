 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

You can now customize your Xbox Elite Series 2 controller with Design Lab

Tomas Franzese
By

Microsoft added the ability for people to design their own Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 in the Xbox Design Lab. Starting today, you can customize and order this kind of controller on Xbox Design Lab’s website

Customize Elite with Xbox Design Lab

Colloquially referred to as the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller, this enhanced gamepad first released in 2019. Unlike the standard Xbox One or Xbox Series X controllers, the Elite Series 2 features adjustable-tension thumbsticks and shorter hair-trigger locks on the trigger buttons in addition to interchangeable thumbstick toppers, paddles, and d-pads. Meanwhile, the Xbox Design Lab first launched in 2016 and gives people a way to design and order Xbox controllers with customized colors and engravings. 

While there was already a bit of customization with the Elite Series 2’s buttons, players can now go to Xbox Design Lab and personalize the colors of the body, back case, d-pad, bumpers, triggers, thumbsticks, thumbstick base and ring, and buttons. You can even adjust the hue of the Xbox button on your controller with the Xbox Accessories App once it’s in your hands. You can get the controller itself for just $150, but if you want all of the interchangeable accessories, the price jumps up to $210.

This announcement comes on the same day as the release date reveal for Sony’s DualSense Edge, a customizable PS5 controller. It will cost $200 when it launches on January 26, 2023, though people will have to pay an extra $20 if they want to get replaceable stick modules. Whether you play on Xbox or PlayStation, you certainly don’t have a lack of options when it comes to customizable controllers. 

Editors' Recommendations

All cross-platform games (PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Two squads of heroes clash in an Overwatch 2 trailer.
The best games on Xbox Game Pass for 2022 (right now)
Karl Fairburne on a zipline in Sniper Elite 5.
The best fighting games for Xbox Series X
Mortal Kombat 11 character screen featuring Skorpion.
Dead Space remake gameplay trailer showcases an enhanced horror experience
Issac Clarke flying through machinery in Dead Space remake.
Best video game deals for October 2022
The best multiplayer games on the Xbox Series X
how to get ashen keys in sea of thieves chests
How to get every ending in Valkyrie Elysium
Valkyrie recruiting a knight.
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 guide: All week 4 quests and how to complete them
Battling The Herald in Herald's Sanctum in Fortnite.
This Lenovo gaming laptop with RTX 3070 Ti is over $700 cheaper today
The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.
Best gaming laptop deals for October 2022
intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops
Resident Evil Village devs had to change Mercenaries stages to fit Lady Dimitrescu
Lady D defeating enemy in Resident Evil Village.
The best free FPS games you can play right now
10 essential tips for Arena Mode in Apex Legends
‘Wordle’ today, October 14: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#482)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.