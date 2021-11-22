Where to buy the Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X launched in November 2020, but even a year later, it still isn’t much easier to find. It’s normal for consoles to be scarce shortly after launch, but in this case, chip shortages have caused the Xbox Series X to be difficult to find. If only the console were in stock as often as the games. The system’s younger brother, the Xbox Series S, is slightly more readily available, but not by much.

Despite availability shortages, finding an Xbox Series X is doable if you know where to look. With some luck and patience, you’ll be able to get your hands on a new Xbox system without having to pay scalper prices, just in time for the upcoming holiday season. Here are the retailers we recommend checking, along with tips to make your search easier.

Oh, and if you’re looking for a PlayStation 5, we can also help out there.

Microsoft Store

From our experience, the Microsoft Store has frequently regained stock since the system’s launch in November 2020. It’s currently sold out of systems right now, but at least once a month, consumers have been able to get their hands on an Xbox Series X console directly from Microsoft. Fortunately, the allocation is usually plentiful, as we’ve been able to add the system to our cart even several minutes after they’ve been made available for purchase — which is more than we can say for buying a PS5 directly through Sony.

Going through the Microsoft Store will likely be your best bet when compared to other retailers, as it features more allocation more frequently. Still, it doesn’t hurt to try other retailers. Speaking of which, the Microsoft Store links to other retailers that also carry the system, though, currently, almost all are sold out as well. Still, it doesn’t hurt to keep checking.

Amazon

Amazon is currently out of traditional Xbox Series X models. Occasionally, new stock will pop in and quickly sell out, so it’s worth checking in with this page from time to time and possibly sign up to get email updates for the page. What are available are collectible versions of the Series X being resold at high prices by third-party stores on Amazon, which may be an option if you’re desperate, but given how frequently Xbox Series X systems become available, we’d advise against this route. Currently, the Xbox Series S model is available through Amazon, so we recommend that if you’re OK with a less powerful machine.

Best Buy

Best Buy is a good option if you have a Best Buy card and want to choose a financing option. You can also add a Geek Squad warranty for $70, which lasts for two years and covers all kinds of console-related mishaps. It’s unavailable at Best Buy right now but has frequently popped in stock since the system launched.

Walmart

Walmart has a very robust in-stock alert system that we suggest you sign up for. The retailer also makes some effort to stagger stock rollouts to help discourage bots and make it easier for people to find consoles throughout the day, which makes it a nice site to check in on. According to the site, Xbox Series X systems will be available starting on November 22, so be sure to visit Walmart to verify availability.

GameStop

Note that GameStop also has separate pages for a couple of different options. There was a Launch Day bundle for $905 that included Gears Tactics and AC: Valhalla, as well as an Elite Controller and a headset, but this has since sold out, along with the standard version.

The site also has a separate page for signing up for the All Access package, which is a payment plan through Microsoft that includes access to GamePass as well as the Series X for installments of $35 per month. Availability for the All Access package is currently live, though it requires a credit check. This might be your best bet if you’d rather pay for your system in monthly installments, as you would a smartphone. Though it ultimately means overpaying for the system, so it’s a tossup.

You can also find pre-owned systems in stock sometimes, but we advise staying away from used hardware.

Lenovo

Lenovo took down its Series X webpage, possibly in an attempt to avoid confusion and deter bots until they get new stock in and are ready to start selling. But it appears the page is available once more, despite being sold out of Xbox Series X systems. We haven’t had much luck finding stock at this retailer, but it’s worth checking anyway.

Newegg

Newegg hasn’t been great about availability since the Xbox Series X first launched, but there have been a few different bundles that appear from time to time. Options primarily differ based on what controller color you want at this time. You can also set up a notification system so you know when consoles are in stock. This page will show all available Xbox Series X and Series S models so you can see them all at once.

Target

Target has also been lousy about extra allocation since the system’s launch, but you might as well keep the retailer on your list, just in case. The website tells you when consoles are available to ship or purchase in-store. Note that Target is another site that makes signing up for the All Access payment plan super simple if you would prefer to pay that way. You can also choose a two-year warranty to go with your Xbox system. Below is the landing page for the Xbox Series line of consoles, but both are sold out.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club has had a couple of notable extra bundles, such as a Series X that comes with a RIG 500 Pro HX headset, but these have sold out. Stock has appeared semi-regularly since the system launched, but all consoles are sold out right now.

Can I find the Series X on eBay?

Yes, you can, because a variety of eBay sellers (and various bots) stocked up when the Xbox Series X was released on November 10, 2020. However, the big catch is that these sellers are marking up the Series X by at least a few hundred dollars — you’re basically paying for a guaranteed delivery if other sources run out of stock. It’s not the most reliable or safest option, but it could be a possibility if you’re in a hurry.

We highly suggest avoiding this option if possible since there have been reports of scams. You can, of course, get your money back, thanks to eBay’s guarantee, but that’s a major hassle. Plus, you’ll pay a pretty penny for a system that you can find at the retail price elsewhere if you’re patient.

Wario64 on Twitter

By far, the most effective way to track down a new Xbox Series X system is to follow Twitter user Wario64. This might seem like an odd suggestion, but this Twitter user frequently tweets when stock goes live across various retailers and includes links for easy access. If you want an Xbox Series X now, we recommend following Wario64 with notifications turned on so you know when stock is up.

Xbox Series X up at MS Store https://t.co/HX5OKUBUkq #ad — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 16, 2021

As you can see in the tweet above, Xbox Series X|S stock was available in September via the Microsoft Store, but availability has appeared more recently. We’ve seen Best Buy, Sam’s Club, and other stores featured on Wario64’s account — with many opportunities to buy the console each week (and in many cases, multiple times a week). Using this method, you’ll know right when allocation is available, saving you the hassle and headache of simply trying to refresh on a retailer’s website.

The nice thing is that Wario only posts allocation notices from retailers, meaning you’ll never have to pay scalper prices if you use this method.

