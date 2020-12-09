Where to buy the PS5

The PlayStation 5 is out now, and despite its positive reception, consumers have had a difficult time getting their hands on one. Sony has stated that the PS5 is its biggest console launch ever, indicating that the demand for it is unprecedented. Even video game industry professionals had difficulties acquiring one, leading to frustrations across the board. This isn’t exactly out of the ordinary with the launch of a highly-anticipated console, but that doesn’t make it any less frustrating when trying to purchase one.

All of that said, there are retailers you can check and things you can do to improve your odds of finding a PS5 right now. We expect that by the summer of 2021, you should have an easier time trying to pick one up, but if you want one ASAP, this guide will come in handy for you. Here’s how to find a PS5 right now.

Recommended reading:

PlayStation Direct

Prior to launch, Sony opened registration for PS5 preorders but used a seemingly arbitrary system for inviting consumers to put money toward the console. In essence, you could register to receive an invitation, and if Sony deemed you worthy enough, you’d get a link emailed to you, guaranteeing you could place money down (for a limited time). The time for that has come and gone, but you can still purchase the system through PlayStation Direct … when they’re in stock.

There’s reason to be hopeful, though, because since the PS5’s launch, both versions have appeared on the PlayStation Direct website on multiple occasions. They typically sell out in a matter of minutes, but it’s a good sign they’ve popped up so frequently. Currently, they’re out of stock, but use the following link to keep checking.

PlayStation Direct link

Walmart

Walmart took the interesting step of staggering orders in batches throughout the day on November 12. The company has since sold out, of course, but you might still be in luck if you keep checking in. Much like PlayStation Direct, Walmart has had multiple batches go up since the PS5 has launched. It’s just a matter of catching it at the right time.

PS5 Standard Edition:

PS5 Disc Edition – $499

PS5 Digital Edition:

PS5 Digital Edition – $399

Target

Target also offers a two-year warranty via its Allstate protection plan ($63) but otherwise doesn’t offer any additional deals. Target’s online store is a good second option since it’s a bit more likely to stay in stock longer than places like Amazon. Again, the system has gone up for purchase on Target’s website a couple times since launch.

PS5 Standard Edition:

PS5 Disc Edition – $499

PS5 Digital Edition:

PS5 Digital Edition – $399

Newegg

Newegg may not be a household name like Target or Best Buy, but the retailer remains a powerhouse in the electronics space. The online retailer is known for offering steep discounts on everything from computer components to video doorbells. Since the launch of the PS5, Newegg has had both versions of the PS5 available for a short time. The company has also featured a handful of PS5 bundles that include extra controllers and games.

PS5 Standard Edition bundle with extra DualSense controller:

Gamestop

Gamestop is one of the only sites that is also offering PS5 bundles that include a bunch of extras in one order. The Ultimate Bundle gives you a DualSense Charging Station, a Pulse 3D Headset, a year of PlayStation Plus, and a $100 PlayStation Store gift card, all for $759, which is a pretty nice deal if you want to get everything set up at once. The Advanced Bundle, which is $749, offers an alternative that includes an extra controller, a year of PlayStation Plus, and two games — Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Destruction All-Stars. Both bundles have their advantages, but they’re also likely to sell fast.

Much like retailers we’ve mentioned, GameStop has had PS5 stock go in and out regularly since launch, so their website is worth visiting every so often.

PS5 Standard Edition:

PS5 Disc Edition – $499

PS5 Digital Edition:

PS5 Digital Edition – $399

Best Buy

Best Buy is a great choice if you want to add two-year protection through a Geek Squad warranty. This helps cover repairs for things like dust damage, spilled drinks, power surge damage, controller replacements, and other things. It’s a good choice for more boisterous households. Also, financing options are available if you have a Best Buy card.

PS5 Standard Edition:

PS5 Disc Edition – $499

PS5 Digital Edition:

PS5 Digital Edition – $399

Amazon

Amazon’s stock is sure to go fast, so you should have your hand on the refresh button to prepare for this one. Otherwise, you can sign up to get email alerts for when the PS5 is in stock. Amazon is also a particularly excellent place to add accessories like charging stations, cameras, extra controllers, and more.

PS5 Disc Edition – $499

PS5 Digital Edition – $399

B&H

B&H is another good alternative to set up in case your first pick goes out of stock too quickly. It has simple and effective stock alerts and fast buying options.

PS5 Standard Edition:

PS5 Disc Edition – $499

PS5 Digital Edition:

PS5 Digital Edition – $399

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club is a strong choice if you already have a membership and want to earn rewards/loyalty points for your purchase. Sam’s Club is also known for having sales that make it a good choice for all-around Christmas shopping while you’re there.

PS5 Standard Edition:

PS5 Disc Edition – $499

PS5 Digital Edition:

PS5 Digital Edition – $399

What about eBay?

Yes, the PlayStation 5 is available on eBay, thanks to a variety of sellers confirming pre-orders and then setting up their own product pages for a sort of pre-pre-order. However, we don’t really suggest going the eBay, especially not in the beginning.

First, arranging an early purchase through an eBay seller isn’t exactly reliable, even with eBay’s various protections and rating systems in place. Shipping alone could be a headache, and there’s no easy way to prevent individual eBay sellers from running out of stock or getting in over their heads (or running scams).

Second, eBay sellers are charging a premium to get out ahead of the first sales. Arranging a PS5 purchase through eBay is likely to cost you at least a few hundred dollars more, which isn’t exactly a great deal. If you’re determined to keep eBay on your list, turn to it only after your other options have been exhausted. We suggest waiting until the system is in stock at a retailer instead of biting the bullet and spending $1,000 on a box that might be full of bricks instead of a PS5.

Wario64 on Twitter

Here’s a bit of advice you might not have considered. A user on Twitter by the name of Wario64 has been excellent about posting when PS5 stock is available at certain retailers. In fact, following Wario64 is great for video game news in general. If you’re really determined to grab a PS5 ASAP, we recommend giving them a follow, turn on notifications to be alerted when they tweet, and as soon as a PS5-related post goes live, jump into the retailer’s site right away.

PS Direct has a queue https://t.co/KRXO5juv4S — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 8, 2020

As you can see in the tweet above, PS Direct had stock as recently as December 8, 2020, so there is still hope if you plan on getting a PS5 soon. Other retailers such as Sam’s Club, Walmart, and Best Buy have popped in and out of Wario’s feed — at least a few times a week since the system launched. This is one of the best ways to guarantee you get one, since the user tweets about PS5 orders often. With a little luck, you’ll get a PS5 soon!

Editors' Recommendations