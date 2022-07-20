 Skip to main content
You can use Discord on Xbox consoles starting today

DeAngelo Epps
By

Xbox users will be able to connect to their Discord voice chats directly through Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles starting today. The integration takes place through the Xbox mobile app and allows players to jump right into the voice chat while playing their favorite game, similar to the app’s usage on PC.

To get started using Discord on Xbox, you can open the guide with the Xbox button on your controller, head to Parties & Chats, and click Try Discord Voice on Xbox. The QR code that comes up from there allows you to link your Xbox and Discord accounts, opening the floodgates to the two joining together.

This new addition to the Xbox ecosystem isn’t just locked in the console’s realm. Xbox Discord users can voice chat with anyone on Discord via voice channels or group calls right from the Xbox. This means they are able to talk with those using PC and mobile discord as well.

Discord on Xbox has many of the same capabilities as other iterations of the popular app feature. Through the Xbox guide menu, players can see who’s in the call, who’s speaking, adjust the sound, and switch between Discord Voice and Xbox game chat.

While Discord is hitting Xbox today, the update is only coming to select Xbox Insider members. The allotted users are set to expand in the coming weeks, with more users allowed to link accounts and get Discord chatting via consoles. You can join the Xbox Insider program and maybe even get access to Xbox’s Discord today as well.

