 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core is a more budget-friendly pro controller

Cristina Alexander
By

Microsoft revealed a new Xbox Elite Series 2 Core wireless controller, designed for players who want to gain a competitive edge on a budget.

It resembles the black Xbox Elite Series 2 controller, but there are a few key differences. The body of the controller is as white as the driven snow, though it retains its black handles and thumbsticks. It comes with fewer accessories so it would be $30 cheaper than the standard Elite controller. The white Elite Series 2 Core controller costs $130 to the black Elite Series 2’s $180.

The Elite Series 2 Core controller has adjustable-tension thumbsticks, a wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter trigger hair locks. These components are built to last a long time, and the controller’s battery lasts up to 40 hours on a full charge.

The Elite Series 2 Core controller is equipped with a thumbstick adjustment tool and a USB-C cable that you can connect to an Xbox Series X/S or another outlet. Those accessories are carried over from the black Elite Series 2 controller, but the rest of them are not, including the carrying case, charging dock, set of four paddles, four additional thumbsticks, and an extra D-pad. If you want those accessories, you will have to purchase the Complete Component Pack separately for $60.

Microsoft confirmed it will be giving players the option to customize their Elite Series controllers in Xbox Design Lab for the first time. Fans have requested the company to allow them to customize their Elite Series controllers since the design program debuted in 2016, and it will add the Elite Series 2 Core controller to the Xbox Design Lab website this holiday season.

The Elite Series 2 Core controller will be available on September 21.

Editors' Recommendations

PlayStation and Xbox are betting big on mobile, and for good reason

The Backbone One - PlayStation Edition has a phone in it.

Mafia turns 20: Why the series needs to look back to go forward

Key art of the main characters from all three Mafia games.

High on Life: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

The player and his living gun explore a city in High on Life.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty gameplay stuns in first showcase

Two soldiers cross blades.

The 10 best cars in Saints Row

Players standing around a car in Saints Row.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons bug guide for September 2022

Catching a bug in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Valve is planning for a ‘next generation’ of Steam Deck with streaming in mind

The Steam Deck laying on a laptop.

Dead Island 2: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

soak sunshine slaughter first dead island 2 gameplay ann

Best gaming laptop deals for September 2022

intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops

Best GPU deals for September 2022

An AMD graphics card in an external GPU enclosure.

The best gaming keyboards for 2022

A closeup of gamer using a mechanical keyboard with rgb lighting

Turn on these 6 accessibility settings in The Last of Us Part I before you start

A white arrow shows Joel where to go in The Last of Us Part I.

‘Wordle’ today, September 2: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#440)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.