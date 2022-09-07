Microsoft revealed a new Xbox Elite Series 2 Core wireless controller, designed for players who want to gain a competitive edge on a budget.

It resembles the black Xbox Elite Series 2 controller, but there are a few key differences. The body of the controller is as white as the driven snow, though it retains its black handles and thumbsticks. It comes with fewer accessories so it would be $30 cheaper than the standard Elite controller. The white Elite Series 2 Core controller costs $130 to the black Elite Series 2’s $180.

The Elite Series 2 Core controller has adjustable-tension thumbsticks, a wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter trigger hair locks. These components are built to last a long time, and the controller’s battery lasts up to 40 hours on a full charge.

The Elite Series 2 Core controller is equipped with a thumbstick adjustment tool and a USB-C cable that you can connect to an Xbox Series X/S or another outlet. Those accessories are carried over from the black Elite Series 2 controller, but the rest of them are not, including the carrying case, charging dock, set of four paddles, four additional thumbsticks, and an extra D-pad. If you want those accessories, you will have to purchase the Complete Component Pack separately for $60.

Microsoft confirmed it will be giving players the option to customize their Elite Series controllers in Xbox Design Lab for the first time. Fans have requested the company to allow them to customize their Elite Series controllers since the design program debuted in 2016, and it will add the Elite Series 2 Core controller to the Xbox Design Lab website this holiday season.

The Elite Series 2 Core controller will be available on September 21.

