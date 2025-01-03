 Skip to main content
Pokémon Go’s Community Days are getting a price hike

Pokémon Go started out really good, and then it became great. But it’s not all sunshine and Ho-Ohs. The monthly community days — special events for catching Pokemon that you might not encounter otherwise — have received a price increase from $1 to $2.

It’s particularly frustrating news for fans given the event’s history. Originally, Community Days would bring Pokémon Go players out of the woodwork to flood parks or other areas. It was a fun way to get out of the house, be a little social, and catch some cute critters — usually for the first time in Shiny form. But now, most of the storylines have been removed from the events, and the time frame has dropped from six hours to three, according to Eurogamer.

The price increase doesn’t suddenly make Community Days prohibitively expensive, but their value has seen a significant drop that makes raising the price like this feel somewhat insulting. However, it’s not all bad news. Niantic has added a new feature to Community Days that lets you get even more exposure to that month’s Pokemon, provided you log in every day of the following week.

There is another perk, too. Community Days now come with a Premium Battle Pass ticket with its purchase. These in-game items cost roughly $1 normally, so it does help offset the cost by a small amount.

Pokémon Go fans have suggested many changes to the Community Day system to make it more appealing. This early look at what the new event will look like does provide some details, but a lot is still left up in teh air. It’s possible that Niantic has further expanded on the rewards for the Community Day, but is playing details close to the vest.

