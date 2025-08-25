Pokémon TCG Pocket’s next pack drops this week and pays homage to the best boi

Pokémon TCG Pocket will get its next expansion this week on August 28. Dubbed Secluded. Springs, the pack pays homage to everyone’s favorite canine trio: Entei, Suicune, and Jolteon’s older cousin, Raikou. Just like previous launches, the older packs will still be available, so don’t worry if you haven’t snagged a Ho-Oh yet.

So far, 12 cards from the Secluded Springs set have leaked, but most are Pokémon we expected to see:

Suicune EX

Entei EX

Raikou EX

Mantyke

Slowking

Milotic

Latios

Latias

Phanpy

Slugma

Stunfisk

Traveling Merchant

The leaks are courtesy of the Korean Pokémon channel, which accidentally uploaded the Secluded Springs trailer early (and has not taken it down, for some reason). The trailer shows off the cards, and as expected, the art is absolutely stunning. Mantyke is particularly adorable, and the full-art Milotic could easily be a poster on its own.

That said, some of the translations about the cards’ abilities have left fans confused. All three of the legendary dogs have a card-drawing ability if it’s in the active spot at the end of the turn. Suicune deals 20x damage for each benched Pokémon (yours and your opponent’s), Entei EX deals 60 damage plus another 60 if it has two extra fire energy, and Raikou EX deals 60 damage plus 10 more to one of your opponent’s benched Pokémon.

Latios and Latias each gain benefits from the other if it’s on the field. Latios has zero retreat cost if Latias is on the bench, while Latias deals 20 extra damage if their roles are reversed.

The Traveling Merchant is an interesting Supporter, too, as it seems let you add up to four Pokémon Tools to your hand.

Several currently ongoing events in Pokémon TCG Pocket will overlap with the drop of this expansion. Take advantage of the rewards to snag enough hourglasses to open ten packs at once and get a head start on collecting this new set.