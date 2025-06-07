Possessor(s) has all the makings of a strong Metroidvania already

By the time 2025 ends, we may be looking at a major year for the Metroidvania genre. Hollow Knight: Silksong is slated to hit sometime this year, as is Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. Both could stand to shake a well-trodden genre up in exciting ways. While those are the biggest games on the horizon, there’s another Metroidvania that should be on your radar to: Possessor(s), the latest game from Hyper Light Drifter studio Heart Machine. It promises to infuse a familiar action-adventure format with the developer’s signature style.

Ahead of its release later this year, I played the first 45 minutes of Possessor(s) to get a sense of how Heart Machine is tackling the Metroidvania genre. There aren’t any major overhauls here yet, as the slice I played had some familiar ideas that brought me back to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Instead, it more feels like it’s collecting as many good ideas as possible, executing them well, and tossing them all in a mysterious world that I’m eager to explore deeper. That may be all it needs to stand out.

Possessor(s) opens with an explosion. A bomb goes off in a mega city and Luca, the adventure’s hero, is left crawling out of the rubble. I mean that literally, as her legs have been blasted off. I drag her bloody torso across the floor until I meet a demon who offers to fix me if I help them on their own journey. It’s a deal with the devil that the legless Luca doesn’t have much of a choice. Soon enough, she’s back up and running, exploring the ruins of the city and trying to learn about the corporation that may be to blame.

I’ve only gotten teases into the story so far, which combines technology and demons, but it has a strong pull. The 2D environments are littered with abandoned machinery, corporate advertising, and an occasionally computer terminal filled with emails. It looks as though there’s a strong anticapitalist undertone brewing under a supernatural horror story. That tonal pairing gives Possessor(s) a unique darkness that I want to dig into more.

That tone hangs over what’s an otherwise straightforward side-scroller so far, though that’s not a knock against it. Within my first 30 minutes, I accumulate a whole bunch of abilities that build out what Luca can do. First, I get a melee weapon that I can use to perform basic slashing combos. Later, I’m able to add a perk onto those, which gives me a bit of a movement speed increase. Luca can equip up to three secondary special attacks too, which take advantage of the setting. The one I found let me use a discarded computer mouse like a bludgeoning yo-yo.

Fights are all a bit basic at first, but the complexity starts to build gradually. I eventually get a grapple that lets me swing off of specified points in the environment. It takes me a few minutes to realize that I can shoot that at enemies too and yank them towards me. I unlock a parry at the end of my demo too, letting me knock projectiles back at enemies. None of this is particularly new, of course, but it all goes to good use in some tough fights. The climax of my demo had me fighting a berserk corporate worker who thoroughly thrashed me. I had to act carefully, dashing and slashing to avoid its sentient briefcase that wanted to take a bite out of me.

Combat very much feels like it’s cut from Hollow Knight‘s cape, but the movement feels more in line with Prince of Persia. It’s a movement heavy platformer that has me wall jumping up decaying structures, swinging off of abandoned cranes, and air dashing through security walls. That makes for some reliable Metroidvania exploration that has me chaining movements together to find secret keys, weapon perks, and upgrade currency. There’s still room to smooth the feel of it out here, as I found myself getting stuck to the side of walls a little too easily. It’s a little stiff at present.

If all of that sounds a little par for the course, it is. This doesn’t so much feel like Heart Machine trying to upend the genre so much as put its stamp on it. The biggest place that it stands out is in art direction, as it all unfolds in a dark and moody 2D world that still somehow feels colorful. There’s a minimalistic art style being used here that allows neon color splashes to stand out among a sea of rubble. It’s the same kind of style that I loved in Hyper Light Drifter and it adapts to a side-scroller quite well so far. Hopefully that will be enough to help it stand out amongst other genre giants looking to launch later this year. It’ll be a fight for attention, but Possessor(s) is making all the right moves.

Possessor(s) launches later this year for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.