‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ video gives a master class in Wild West robberies

Share

Red Dead Redemption 2 is Rockstar’s latest evolution of the open world formula, as it aims to deliver a living world that you explore naturally. In the latest gameplay trailer, we get to see just what kind of activities Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang will get to do in the Wild West.

As an outlaw, Arthur Morgan won’t be involved in the most legal of errands as he’s out and about in the open world. The trailer shows the various ways Morgan can rob the average citizen, including a train or bank heist, stagecoach robbery, or just by holding up a shop owner at the local store. You can even just sneak into a house to steal what you find, or “go loan sharking” — in this case, that seems to involve beating someone up until they give you the money you’re owed.

Unlike in Grand Theft Auto V, where only the police chase after you if you’re “wanted,” in Red Dead Redemption 2 you’ll also have to worry about bounty hunters. They don’t particularly care about taking Arthur in alive, and they might ambush him when he least expects it. You can also chase down bounties yourself, if you feel like playing on the other side of the law.

As Rockstar previously mentioned, the “deadeye” sharpshooting system seen in Red Dead Redemption has been expanded in the sequel, allowing for even more badass moments. In addition to targeting enemies’ body parts to do more damage, you can slow down time after setting off an explosion to take out baddies in the aftermath.

Of course, if you’re not interested in theft or murder, there are still plenty of options in Red Dead Redemption 2. We get a taste of these in the video, including wood chopping, table games, fishing, riding a mine cart, dancing, and doing that dumb knife trick from Aliens.

We can’t wait to see if Red Dead Redemption 2 can deliver on the very lofty promises Rockstar has set. We’ll find out when the game launches for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on October 26. No PC release has been announced yet, and it’s unclear if the game will come to the platform at all.