Digital Trends
Gaming

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ video gives a master class in Wild West robberies

Gabe Gurwin
By

Red Dead Redemption 2 is Rockstar’s latest evolution of the open world formula, as it aims to deliver a living world that you explore naturally. In the latest gameplay trailer, we get to see just what kind of activities Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang will get to do in the Wild West.

As an outlaw, Arthur Morgan won’t be involved in the most legal of errands as he’s out and about in the open world. The trailer shows the various ways Morgan can rob the average citizen, including a train or bank heist, stagecoach robbery, or just by holding up a shop owner at the local store. You can even just sneak into a house to steal what you find, or “go loan sharking” — in this case, that seems to involve beating someone up until they give you the money you’re owed.

Unlike in Grand Theft Auto V, where only the police chase after you if you’re “wanted,” in Red Dead Redemption 2 you’ll also have to worry about bounty hunters. They don’t particularly care about taking Arthur in alive, and they might ambush him when he least expects it. You can also chase down bounties yourself, if you feel like playing on the other side of the law.

As Rockstar previously mentioned, the “deadeye” sharpshooting system seen in Red Dead Redemption has been expanded in the sequel, allowing for even more badass moments. In addition to targeting enemies’ body parts to do more damage, you can slow down time after setting off an explosion to take out baddies in the aftermath.

Of course, if you’re not interested in theft or murder, there are still plenty of options in Red Dead Redemption 2. We get a taste of these in the video, including wood chopping, table games, fishing, riding a mine cart, dancing, and doing that dumb knife trick from Aliens.

We can’t wait to see if Red Dead Redemption 2 can deliver on the very lofty promises Rockstar has set. We’ll find out when the game launches for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on October 26. No PC release has been announced yet, and it’s unclear if the game will come to the platform at all.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Xbox One games (September 2018)
Up Next

Caavo's Control Center puts itself at the center of your TV viewing experience
NBA 2K19
Gaming

These are the best Xbox One games out right now

More than four years into its lifespan, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From 'Cuphead' to 'Halo 5,' the best Xbox One games offer something for everyone.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’: Everything you need to know

The long-awaited (and long-rumored) sequel to Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption is confirmed. Red Dead Redemption 2 will arrive next spring. Here's everything we've heard about the game so far.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim
Buying Guides

Here are the best PlayStation 4 deals and bundles for October 2018

The PlayStation 4 has sold more than 80 million units and a fantastic library of third-party and exclusive titles, so if you're looking to get your game on, then we've got the best PS4 deals and bundles available now, and some PSVR bundles.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
fortnite fly explosives event
Gaming

How to link your ‘Fortnite’ accounts on Xbox, Switch, and PlayStation

Epic Games allows you to link together several of your gaming accounts under one roof for Fortnite. Here's how to do it, and information on merging multiple Epic Games accounts together.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Best Free to Play Games
Gaming

The best free-to-play games you can try right now on PC or console

Believe it or not, free-to-play games have evolved into engaging, enjoyable experiences. Here are a few of our favorites that you can play right now, including Warframe and the perennially-popular League of Legends.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
oculus quest review headset games project tennis scramble
Virtual Reality

The Oculus Quest’s competitor isn’t Rift or Vive. It’s the Nintendo Switch

While Oculus is optimistic that its standalone Quest VR headset will deliver a quality experience, the headset was designed on a mobile chipset. That means its less of a Rift replacement and more like the VR equivalent of Nintendo’s…
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Nintendo Switch Our first take Mike Epstein 0047
Gaming

Nintendo Switch vs. PlayStation 4: Which console should you buy?

The Nintendo Switch is here, and while you might be tempted to go purchase the new console, you should also consider the PlayStation 4. Sony's console offers several similar features for almost the same price.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
destiny 2 forsaken where is xur to find
Gaming

‘Destiny 2’: Where to find Xur for the weekend of September 28

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
black friday deals 2017 products header
Deals

Black Friday 2018: When it happens and where to find the best deals

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

The hottest Nintendo Switch games you can get right now

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now, from Super Mario Odyssey to Fortnite.
Posted By Steven Petite
awesome tech you cant buy yet park and diamond bike helmet feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Packable helmets and hyper-fast toothbrushes

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
avadirect avant mid size dekstop ava direct midsize gaming 8
Computing

Choosing between Intel and AMD for games? These are the best CPUs at every price

What are the best processors for gaming you can buy? You don't need to spend a fortune to get an amazing gaming CPU and now that AMD is competitive again, there's more choice than ever.
Posted By Jon Martindale