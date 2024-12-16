Stellar Blade will get a major holiday-themed update tomorrow

Stellar Blade is one of the biggest games on the PlayStation 5 this year, featuring absolutely gorgeous art design and a tough, varied combat system. Now it’s getting a late-year update that brings all the joy of the holidays to the world of Xion, and that update lands tomorrow, December 17.

PlayStation dropped the news in a blog post that detailed all of the coming changes. You’ll first notice new background themes in your camp designed to create a more relaxing atmosphere and make you forget the stressors of the battlefield. There’s also a new minigame to play, too.

For those that like to accessorize, both Eve and Adam are getting new costumes — the Santa Dress and the I’m No Santa costume, respectively — as well as the new Santa Girl hairstyle, Snow Crystal Glasses, Wreath Earrings, and Sleigh Ear Cuffs.

You can even upgrade the Drone with a new Rudolph Cosmetic pack whose cuteness belies its danger. And finally, every hall in Xion has been decked with wreaths and garland, candy canes, and Christmas trees.

And on the off-chance that you don’t want a holiday themed update, Stellar Blade has also added a feature that lets you enable or disable seasonal content at any time. You can also apply the same toggle to any kind of DLC content. The update will come available sometime tomorrow, although the exact time isn’t clear. In most cases, your PlayStation will automatically download and install the update, but if you don’t see the new content after a few hours, you can manually check for an update.