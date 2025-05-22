 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

The Warhammer 40K universe announced the most brutal typing game we’ve ever seen

By
A character shoots demons in Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun.
Focus Entertainment

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun — Words of Vengeance is a new typing action game that’s free to play on Steam, and it challenges the player to enter words and phrases from the Warhammer 40K universe to slaughter your way through an environment filled with foes and Doom-like graphics. The game was announced as part of today’s Warhammer Skulls 2025 games festival, alongside other titles including Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy I and an expansion to Space Marine 2.

A typing game might not sound challenging, but spelling is unpredictable 40,000 years in the future. Just take the main character’s name: Malum Caedo. Boltgun: Words of Vengeance is available to play now on Steam, but be warned: a single typo could spell the end.

Recommended Videos

Several classic Warhammer games are making their return through remasters. Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War is getting a Definitive Edition that includes all its expansions and upgraded visuals. Following the success of Space Marine 2, the original Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine is back in the form of the Master Crafted Edition.

On the new release front, Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy is an upcoming RPG from Owlcat Games, the developers of the excellent Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. Fans of old-school shooters will get more of what they love in Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun II, a sequel that is dropping on Steam, Xbox Series, and PlayStation 5. There’s also a new mobile grand strategy title called Supremacy: Warhammer 40,000, and you can pre-register now on Android.

Related

Players who want a taste of Twisted Metal action can play Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks, a combat racing game that’s now leaving early access on Steam. Space Marine II is also getting a new Horde mode, while more new content has been added to a lineup of existing Warhammer games, including Tacticus, Vermintide II, Battlesector, Gladius, Blood Bowl III, and more.

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…

Editors’ Recommendations

Acer’s Nitro XV2 is the fastest 1440p gaming display we’ve ever seen
Acer XV272U KF monitor.

Acer is gearing up to release a new monitor, and it seems like this one might make its way on to every list of the best gaming monitors out there. Part of the successful Acer Nitro line, the new XV272U KF offers something that many other displays do not -- a lightning-fast refresh rate combined with a 1440p resolution. It's 300Hz, to be specific -- and that's not something we've seen before.

The trick? It's really not cheap.

Read more
Fortnite is finally back on Apple’s App Store … sort of
Fortnite OG Season 2 key art

After being unceremoniously booted off Apple’s App Store in 2020, Epic Games’ Fortnite is finally back.

Take note, though -- it’ll only show up on iPhones and iPads for searches made within the U.S., at least for now. 

Read more
Monster Train 2 stays on track with a safe, but tough sequel
Two teams of monster about to fight on a train.

Monster Train 2 is the opposite of the Ship of Theseus.

Its predecessor Monster Train is a polished card-based roguelike where you fight monsters on three levels of a train, defending your pyre at the top across a series of levels and storming Hell to fight evil angels. Monster Train 2 is the same but in reverse: angels and devils taking Heaven back together from the corrupting Titans. Both games break up their seven or so battles with stores and random events. The art styles are the same, the gameplay is the same. Small, subtly-introduced differences make the second one technically different from the first. But if you squint you see almost exactly the same game, five years later.

Read more