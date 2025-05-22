The Warhammer 40K universe announced the most brutal typing game we’ve ever seen

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun — Words of Vengeance is a new typing action game that’s free to play on Steam, and it challenges the player to enter words and phrases from the Warhammer 40K universe to slaughter your way through an environment filled with foes and Doom-like graphics. The game was announced as part of today’s Warhammer Skulls 2025 games festival, alongside other titles including Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy I and an expansion to Space Marine 2.

A typing game might not sound challenging, but spelling is unpredictable 40,000 years in the future. Just take the main character’s name: Malum Caedo. Boltgun: Words of Vengeance is available to play now on Steam, but be warned: a single typo could spell the end.

Recommended Videos

Several classic Warhammer games are making their return through remasters. Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War is getting a Definitive Edition that includes all its expansions and upgraded visuals. Following the success of Space Marine 2, the original Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine is back in the form of the Master Crafted Edition.

On the new release front, Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy is an upcoming RPG from Owlcat Games, the developers of the excellent Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. Fans of old-school shooters will get more of what they love in Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun II, a sequel that is dropping on Steam, Xbox Series, and PlayStation 5. There’s also a new mobile grand strategy title called Supremacy: Warhammer 40,000, and you can pre-register now on Android.

Players who want a taste of Twisted Metal action can play Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks, a combat racing game that’s now leaving early access on Steam. Space Marine II is also getting a new Horde mode, while more new content has been added to a lineup of existing Warhammer games, including Tacticus, Vermintide II, Battlesector, Gladius, Blood Bowl III, and more.