Three stellar new PS Plus games to play this weekend include an Xbox hit (September 5-7)

By
Raz runs on a colorful stage in Psychonauts 2.
DoubleFine

After Silksong called its shot and announced a September 4 release date, every other game set to release anywhere near that blast radius scattered. There’s a high likelihood that’s what a lot of you will be playing on your PS5 this weekend, but I know that Metroidvania games aren’t for everyone, which might make it feel like there’s nothing to play. Even though a ton of other releases moved out of the way, Sony never fails to deliver a fresh slate of new PS Plus games at the top of each month that all subscribers can claim. This month is already off to a stellar start with one of the best Xbox platformers in recent memory, perhaps the only other indie game with as big a following as Silksong, and one delightfully devilish puzzler to round things out. If you need something to play this weekend, look no further.

Psychonauts 2

Even though Xbox purchased Double Fine prior to Psychonauts 2‘s release, it had already been announced for PS4, so it was obligated to hit that platform regardless. That doesn’t make it any less sweet to get it as part of your subscription now, though. This is one of the most creative and meaningful platformers I’ve ever had the pleasure of playing. It is bright, colorful, and reminiscent of platformers of old, but it is also focused on tackling tough subjects surrounding mental health. As a Psychonaut, you will enter the mind of various characters to explore representations of their worldview and attempt to help them overcome their unique trauma. If you have any love for platformers or games with a powerful message, don’t skip it.

Psychonauts 2 is available now on PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Stardew Valley

Sure, Silksong fans are passionate, but I would argue they don’t hold a candle to Stardew Valley fans. This farming sim has been one of the most beloved and popular indie games for almost a decade now and people still aren’t bored with it. I would describe all the farming, decorating, quest, relationship, and other systems the game has, but you already know what the game is even if you haven’t played it. Made by just a single person, Stardew Valley is a cultural phenomenon that has captured a huge audience and has never let go. If you haven’t given it a chance to grab you, too, there’s no excuse not to now. Be warned, though; people who get hooked on this game might lose more than just a single weekend playing.

Stardew Valley is available now on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Mobile, and PC.

Viewfinder

My favorite type of puzzle games are the ones that force me to think and view the world in unique ways not possible in real life. Viewfinder is exactly that. The concept of this game is that you take and manipulate photographs to place the images into the environment. Based on the perspective and angle you “place” the image, you can clear obstacles and solve puzzles. It’s hard to describe in words, and a little brain-breaking to see in videos, but so satisfying to master when you’re in control yourself. There’s no single “correct” way to solve puzzles, and there are tons of secrets and story beats to find if you care to. This is the perfect bite-sized but tasty game to complete in a single weekend.

Viewfinder is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

