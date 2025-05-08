Valve has officially put the kibosh on this eight-year-old Counter-Strike remake

Classic Offensive, the popular community remake of Counter-Strike, is officially kaput. The team announced the decision yesterday on various social media pages, saying “This decision follows abrupt actions by Valve that prevent us from releasing or continuing development on the project.”

The project was first greenlit seven years ago on Steamworks and has been in development ever since. The team describes it as “Re-balanced and revitalized, Classic Offensive is an homage to the original vision of the game that started it all.” Classic Offensive was uploaded to Steam for review in October 2024, only to receive a rejection the following January. When the team shifted its focus to updating via ModDB, Valve issued a Cease and Desist notice.

According to Valve, Classic Offensive would violate the “derivative content” guidelines of the Steam Subscriber Agreement. Valve’s decision comes at an odd time, especially for a platform that has traditionally fully supported modding communities. The company recently released the full source code of Team Fortress 2 and was one of the first outlets to allow modders to monetize their creations.

The Classic Offensive team issued a warning to other modders, saying, “This situation has implications far beyond our project, raising serious concerns for the future of modding within Valve’s ecosystem. Modders should reconsider how they see Valve: a company that benefits from community creativity while being able to shut down years of work without warning, despite going through their defined process which they can change drastically at any time.”

In response to Valve’s decision, the team has launched Classic-Offensive.net. The website aims to provide a full timeline of development, credit everyone who worked on the project, and preserve the trailer for the game. It also champions the tagline #AllowClassicOffensive, a rallying cry that has gone up from fans who want to see the project return.