 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Valve has officially put the kibosh on this eight-year-old Counter-Strike remake

By
Counter-Strike player aiming with an AWP weapon.
Valve

Classic Offensive, the popular community remake of Counter-Strike, is officially kaput. The team announced the decision yesterday on various social media pages, saying “This decision follows abrupt actions by Valve that prevent us from releasing or continuing development on the project.”

The project was first greenlit seven years ago on Steamworks and has been in development ever since. The team describes it as “Re-balanced and revitalized, Classic Offensive is an homage to the original vision of the game that started it all.” Classic Offensive was uploaded to Steam for review in October 2024, only to receive a rejection the following January. When the team shifted its focus to updating via ModDB, Valve issued a Cease and Desist notice.

Recommended Videos

According to Valve, Classic Offensive would violate the “derivative content” guidelines of the Steam Subscriber Agreement. Valve’s decision comes at an odd time, especially for a platform that has traditionally fully supported modding communities. The company recently released the full source code of Team Fortress 2 and was one of the first outlets to allow modders to monetize their creations.

https://t.co/d0RMvuK9jo #AllowClassicOffensive pic.twitter.com/Qz3bHg1a9E

— Classic Offensive (@csco_dev) May 7, 2025

The Classic Offensive team issued a warning to other modders, saying, “This situation has implications far beyond our project, raising serious concerns for the future of modding within Valve’s ecosystem. Modders should reconsider how they see Valve: a company that benefits from community creativity while being able to shut down years of work without warning, despite going through their defined process which they can change drastically at any time.”

Related

In response to Valve’s decision, the team has launched Classic-Offensive.net. The website aims to provide a full timeline of development, credit everyone who worked on the project, and preserve the trailer for the game. It also champions the tagline #AllowClassicOffensive, a rallying cry that has gone up from fans who want to see the project return.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Counter-Strike 2 will drop as a free CS:GO update this summer
A promotional image featuring two Counter-Strike 2 soldiers.

Valve has officially announced Counter-Strike 2 and detailed many of the new systems that will be a part of this free Source 2 upgrade to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Those eager to play will either have to get a Limited Test invite from Valve or wait until it launches this summer. 

Following several leaks throughout March, Valve announced Counter-Strike 2 today and released three videos highlighting some of the new features that build upon the gameplay that still looks very much like Counter-Strike should. First, smoke grenades have been overhauled to be more dynamic. Smoke will interact and change shape depending on the environment around it, and all players see the smoke in the same position. Valve has also adjusted the tick rate of the game, so Counter-Strike 2 will more accurately respond to how players move and shoot. Players will also be able to bring over their entire Global Offensive inventory into Counter-Strike 2.
This next evolution of the Counter-Strike formula is built on Valve's newer Source 2 game engine, and it looks great. This is best seen in Counter-Strike 2's maps, which fall into three different tiers. Touchstone maps are classic ones that have only seen updates to lighting, Upgraded maps are ones that game a significant visual touch-up to benefit from Source 2's physically-based rendering system, and Overhaul maps have been thoroughly redesigned by Valve. Valve also promises to give the tools that let them build these maps to mod-makers so they can create beautiful-looking mods for Counter-Strike 2. 
Counter-Strike 2: Leveling Up The World
We first caught wind of Counter-Strike 2's existence earlier this month when a Game Profile for it showed up in the code of an Nvidia Driver update. This was followed up by a report from Richard Lewis, who teased an impending announcement and the confirmed tick rate changes. Now, we know this massive Global Offensive upgrade is real and are waiting to play it. Limited Tests will be held before the game's release, but Valve will choose who gets to try the game early and will send an invite to those players in-game in Global Offensive. 
Counter-Strike 2 will be released for PC this summer. 

Read more
Valve delays Steam Deck to next year, cites component shortages
Someone playing the Steam Deck.

Valve's Steam Deck has been delayed until February 2022, according to an email sent to people who placed a reservation on the handheld device. In the email, Valve apologizes for the delay and cites the global supply chain issues and material shortages that have been plaguing both consoles and GPUs since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Due to material shortages, components aren't reaching our manufacturing facilities in time for us to meet our initial launch dates," states the email sent to those with a reservation. The email did not provide information for those who want to purchase a Steam Deck but don't want to place a reservation. The current backups in the global supply chain and issues with part sourcing and manufacturing will likely also push back the date of widespread availability for the handheld.

Read more
Is Gears of War: Reloaded cross-platform?
Gears of War: Reloaded key art

We all thought the next time we saw Marcus Fenix again would be in the prequel Gears of War: E-Day, but it turns out we were treated to a fresh take on the original game first. Gears of War: Reloaded was revealed as a remaster of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, which itself was a remake of the original game. If you're lost, all you need to know is this is the first game in the epic saga of burly men cutting monsters in half with chainsaw guns. Alongside Halo, this was the premier multiplayer and co-op experience on Xbox, and all those maps and modes will be back. But is this going to be a similar situation to Forza Horizon 5 adding cross-platform support, or be restricted like Elden Ring: Nightreign? After practicing our perfect reloads and filling our Lancers with gas, we learned all the details about Gears of War: Reloaded's cross-platform support.

Is Gears of War: Reloaded cross-platform?

Read more