Enter London’s 1918 Spanish flu pandemic in ‘Vamypr’ this November

Why it matters to you Given Dontnod Entertainment's expertly implemented choice system in Life is Strange, there is reason to suspect that Vampyr will do the same.

Dontnod Entertainment announced that its upcoming third-person action game Vampyr launches in November for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A firm date has not been revealed at this time.

Alongside the announcement, Dontnod debuted Vampyr‘s E3 trailer, shown above.

In Vampyr, you play as Dr. Jonathan Reid, a World War I surgeon who was turned into a vampire. As a doctor, Reid took a vow to save lives, but as a vampire, he must now prey on those who he once swore to care for — the people of London.

Set to the rock song Devil by Ida Maria, the trailer shows the dark corridors and alleyways of London in 1918. The floating camera moves above and below the street level from the perspective of Reid, who appears to have the ability to travel as a wave of black smoke when seeking out his next fix. The trailer demonstrates that vampires are not well-known by citizens by showing the hidden Ascalon Club, a venue for elite, rich vampires.

Vampyr is set during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, but the game uses both factual and fictional reference points for its London setting. Reid will have to contend with vampire hunters, undead beings called Skal, and other treacherous creatures. But possibly the main nemesis of Reid will face is himself. Since you need to feed on citizens to survive, deciding who you feast on will change the course of the game. Reid’s actions have consequences that can wreak havoc across the city. “Your actions will save or doom London,” according to a press release.

While we will have to wait and see how in-depth the cause and effect dynamic actually is, Dontnod implemented impressive rippling effects into its episodic title Life is Strange. In May, Dontnod announced a sequel to Life is Strange is in the works.

If you pre-order Vampyr, you will gain access to “The Hunters Heirlooms” pack, which includes an exclusive sword, pistol, and outfit.