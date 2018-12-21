Share

If you’re getting an Xbox One for Christmas — or if you’re planning to give the console to a loved one — Microsoft is providing the perfect chance to bulk up your game library at greatly reduced prices. The Xbox Countdown sale runs through January 3, and includes savings on many of the year’s top games. If you’re an Xbox Live Gold member, you’ll get an additional 10 percent off on many of the games, as well.

Xbox One console exclusive Forza Horizon 4 is currently on sale for just $39, down from the $60 it typically goes for on the Xbox digital store. It’s one of the best racing games ever made, and recent expansions have only made it better since it launched during the fall.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has been put on sale for $45, and it’s one of the most surprising games to come out of 2018. Despite ditching the campaign mode, Black Ops 4 shines with fantastic competitive multiplayer, plenty of Zombies content, and the new Blackout battle royale mode.

The extremely underrated Shadow of the Tomb Raider is available for just $36. The conclusion to Lara Croft’s Trinity saga is an action-packed thrill ride that still manages to excel in its quieter character-focused moments. Its gorgeous environments show off the power of the Xbox One X with HDR.

Other games on sale for Xbox One include:

A number of Xbox 360 games are also available during the sale, and they are backward compatible, so those with new Xbox One consoles can still enjoy them. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is on sale for $18, while the original Gears of War is only $5. The list of games on sale is huge, so check it out in full to find what you’re looking for.

If you’re still looking to get the Xbox One, Microsoft is offering several bundles through its own store as well. The 1TB Xbox One X Forza Horizon 4 bundle is down to $400, and three other Xbox One S bundles are priced at $199. In addition to either Battlefield V or Forza Horizon 4, two of the bundles also include a free digital copy of Gears of War 4.