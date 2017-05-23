Xbox Games With Gold for June include ‘Watch Dogs,’ ‘Dragon Age: Origins’

Why it matters to you Xbox Live Gold subscribers will get a treasure trove of free games in June through the Games With Gold program.

June is right around the corner, which means we’ll be getting lots of new game announcements at E3 from all the major publishers. But it also signals the start of the summer game drought. Microsoft seems to recognize this, as June’s free Xbox Games With Gold offerings are among the best we’ve ever seen.

For the entire month of June, Xbox One owners can grab Speedrunners for free. The multiplayer racing game is coming to Xbox One for the first time alongside its Games With Gold debut, and the PC version received great reviews — particular praise was given to its quick pace and usefulness as a party game.

From June 16 until July 15, Xbox One players can also pick up the original Watch Dogs for free. Though its story and Chicago setting don’t compare to the sequel, the game’s excellent AR games and “digital trips” are reason enough to step into Aiden Pearce’s shoes for a few days.

As an added bonus, extra multiplayer DLC for the remastered Xbox One version of Phantom Dust will also be free throughout June. It normally costs $15. The game itself was released for free last week.

Xbox 360 fans will also get two big-name games in June. From June 1 until June 15, they can download Assassin’s Creed III. The game takes place during the American Revolution and chronologically follows Assassin’s Creed IV, a game given away for free on Xbox One back in 2015. From June 16 until June 30, 360 players can also pick up Dragon Age: Origins. Featuring a more tactical combat system than its sequels, it’s considered one of BioWare’s best games. As with all 360 games released through the program recently, they’re fully playable on Xbox One as well.

