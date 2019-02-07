Digital Trends
Get an Xbox One X with ‘Fallout 76’ for a huge discount at Walmart

Gabe Gurwin
The Xbox One console-exclusive Crackdown 3 is only a few days away, and if you haven’t picked up the 4K-capable Xbox One X yet, Walmart has the perfect deal, which includes another game thrown in for free.

Right now on the Walmart website, the Fallout 76 Xbox One X bundle is just $399, which is $100 off its regular price. The bundle includes a full game download of Fallout 76, as well as free one-month trials of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass.

You’ll need Xbox Live Gold to play Fallout 76, which is an online multiplayer take on Bethesda’s post-apocalyptic role-playing series. Instead of regularly interacting with nonplayer characters, all the human characters you meet in the game will be other players, and they could choose to murder you instead of teaming up.

Xbox Game Pass is a great game program as well, giving you unlimited access to a vault of some of the best games on Xbox One. New in February is the excellent Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Crackdown 3 will release through the program on its February 15 launch date as well. In fact, all first-party Xbox One games are available on launch day through the program. New games are added on a regular basis, so if your favorite isn’t on the list yet, it’s bound to get there eventually.

Xbox One X review controller system
Les Shu/Digital Trends

The Xbox One X is the most powerful game console available right now, offering native 4K resolution and 60 frames per second for many titles. It also includes HDR support, making light and dark colors pop more than they would on standard television sets. Despite this horsepower, the console is actually the smallest version of the Xbox One, and still makes use of an internal power supply rather than the huge brick of the original console.

You’ll be able to put the Xbox One X to the test with some of the games coming out over the next few months. Metro Exodus releases on February 15, and Devil May Cry 5, The Division 2, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice are all out in March. It can be a bit overwhelming, but they all look too good for us to choose just one.

