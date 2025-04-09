Xbox to give The Outer Worlds 2 the Starfield treatment at Games Showcase 2025

This year’s Xbox Games Showcase will be streamed on Sunday, June 8 at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET and immediately followed by The Outer Worlds 2 Direct. If you’ve been waiting for more information on the sequel to Obsidian’s 2019 quirky space RPG, this is your chance.

Xbox says this showcase will follow the pattern of its 2023 and 2024 showcases, giving a deep-dive on the biggest game of the show — in this case, Outer Worlds 2 — and will “bring you inside the walls of Obsidian Entertainment, revealing new gameplay, details, and developer insights.”

Recommended Videos

Besides a closer look at Outer Worlds 2, the showcase promises to give viewers “a look at upcoming titles from across first-party studios, in addition to incredible new titles from our third-party partners across the globe.”

Not sure what time the show will air in your timezone? Xbox provided the following breakdown:

PDT : June 8, 10am

: June 8, 10am EDT : June 8, 1pm

: June 8, 1pm BST : June 8, 6pm

: June 8, 6pm CEST : June 8, 7pm

: June 8, 7pm JST : June 9, 2am

: June 9, 2am AEST: June 9, 3am

The event is digital-only, so the only official place to see it is through Xbox-approved sources. You can tune in on YouTube, Twitch, or Facebook, and there will be livestreams in both American and British Sign Language for those hard-of-hearing.

As expected, Xbox is vague about exactly what games might be shown at this showcase. We don’t expect much in the way of hardware news, so don’t get your hopes up about the rumored Xbox handheld. What we can hope to see — keeping in mind that we’re just speculating at the moment — is more news on upcoming titles like Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 + 4, Shadow Labyrinth, Marathon, and more.