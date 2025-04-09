 Skip to main content
Xbox to give The Outer Worlds 2 the Starfield treatment at Games Showcase 2025

A person on an alien world in The Outer Worlds 2.
Obsidian Entertainment

This year’s Xbox Games Showcase will be streamed on Sunday, June 8 at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET and immediately followed by The Outer Worlds 2 Direct. If you’ve been waiting for more information on the sequel to Obsidian’s 2019 quirky space RPG, this is your chance.

Xbox says this showcase will follow the pattern of its 2023 and 2024 showcases, giving a deep-dive on the biggest game of the show — in this case, Outer Worlds 2and will “bring you inside the walls of Obsidian Entertainment, revealing new gameplay, details, and developer insights.”

Recommended Videos

Besides a closer look at Outer Worlds 2, the showcase promises to give viewers “a look at upcoming titles from across first-party studios, in addition to incredible new titles from our third-party partners across the globe.”

A soldier shooting a laser gun.
Outer Worlds

Not sure what time the show will air in your timezone? Xbox provided the following breakdown:

  • PDT: June 8, 10am
  • EDT: June 8, 1pm
  • BST: June 8, 6pm
  • CEST: June 8, 7pm
  • JST: June 9, 2am
  • AEST: June 9, 3am

The event is digital-only, so the only official place to see it is through Xbox-approved sources. You can tune in on YouTube, Twitch, or Facebook, and there will be livestreams in both American and British Sign Language for those hard-of-hearing.

As expected, Xbox is vague about exactly what games might be shown at this showcase. We don’t expect much in the way of hardware news, so don’t get your hopes up about the rumored Xbox handheld. What we can hope to see — keeping in mind that we’re just speculating at the moment — is more news on upcoming titles like Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 + 4, Shadow Labyrinth, Marathon, and more.

Xbox Game Pass is coming to your LG smart TV
Key art for Cloud Gaming through the Xbox app.

At CES 2025, LG and Microsoft announced that an Xbox app is coming to LG smart TVs sometime this year.

The Xbox app is already available on newer Samsung TVs, and it lets people try out Game Pass Ultimate titles via cloud gaming, even if they don't own an Xbox Series X or S console.

Read more
3 Xbox Game Pass games you should play this weekend (January 3-5)
Key art for Doom Eternal

While questions still surround Xbox's multiplatform strategy as we head into 2025, we know it at least has a healthy number of first-party exclusives on the way. Classic series like Doom and Fable will be coming back with new games, while Obsidian Entertainment will deliver two choice-driven RPGs before the year ends. As we're in a bit of a lull when it comes to new Xbox Game Pass games right now, I'll recommend that subscribers to Microsoft's gaming subscription service check out games related to Xbox's biggest 2025 games this weekend.
Doom Eternal
Doom: Eternal - E3 2018 Trailer

Doom: The Dark Ages will be released sometime this year, continuing the modern Doom series with a new first-person shooter full of medieval flair. As such, it makes sense to check out the other Doom titles on Game Pass. While every game in the series (except the VR one) is available through Game Pass, I'd recommend Doom Eternal, the most recent new game in the series. Released in 2020, Doom Eternal continues to build on the foundation established by the 2016 reboot. It features hardcore action, but also makes each shootout feel like a puzzle that needs to be solved, as players must find the best ways to shoot enemies, execute them to get some ammo back, and stay healthy. It's one of my favorite FPS games in recent memory, and it will get you hyped for the series' return later this year.

Read more
3 games leaving Xbox Game Pass you should play this weekend (December 20-22)
A custom car built drives around Lego 2K Drive.

No more new games are coming to Xbox Game Pass for the rest of 2024. In fact, the service is going to lose some games at the end of the month. All of the games leaving the service on December 31 are very entertaining, and the lineup encompasses wacky racing games, hardcore strategy games about the history of humanity, and goofy fighting games where players control cute animals. These games are worth checking out this weekend as they're leaving Microsoft's gaming subscription service very soon.
Lego 2K Drive
LEGO 2K Drive | Awesome Reveal Trailer | Coming May 19

Racing games are some of the most approachable ones out there, so it makes sense that the genre would be a perfect fit for a Lego game. Visual Concepts and 2K went a step further than they had to with Lego 2K Drive, though, adding large open areas full of missions and minigames to experience. Lego 2K Drive is a light and breezy arcade-like racer that doesn't ask too much from players unless they want to spend a lot of time building vehicles piece by piece. After this game leaves the service at the end of the month, Forza Horizon 5 will be your only option when it comes to open-world racing games on Xbox Game Pass.

Read more