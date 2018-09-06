Digital Trends
Giveaways

Giveaway: Enter to win a Casio G-Shock GBA800 Bluetooth watch

Lucas Coll
By
Casio G-Shock GBA800 giveaway

Despite the growing popularity of smartwatches (and portable smart devices in general), traditional quartz and mechanical wristwatches still dominate the market, with companies like Casio offering a wide range of popular timepieces. That’s not to say that traditional watchmakers haven’t continued to innovate, however, as the Bluetooth-capable G-Shock GBA800 shows. We’ve teamed up with Casio to let a lucky reader take one home, so be sure to read on and submit your entry at the bottom of the page for a chance to win.

The super-tough Casio G-Shock line has been around for a couple of decades now, and has built its name on the unrivaled ruggedness and durability that these watches offer. The GBA800 in particular is one of our favorite new additions to this family. It boasts all of the bombproof and impact-resistant build quality that G-Shocks are known for (including 200-meter water resistance), plus Bluetooth connectivity and a great analog/digital hybrid design.

Although it’s not a full-featured fitness smartwatch, the Casio G-Shock GBA800 still packs some handy activity-tracking features under the hood. The built-in 3-axis accelerometer keeps track of your step count, while the stopwatch can be programmed with a 200-lap time record memory and up to 10 target alarms (making it the perfect tool for interval training). Two LEDs also allow you to illuminate either the entire watch face or the smaller digital display.

The G-Shock Connected smartphone app lets you take your fitness tracking even further. You can create a step count log with five different intensity levels (from walking to sprinting), calculate your calories burned, and set distance and step goals for yourself. You can also configure as many as 20 different timer combinations for your exercises and use the app to store and track your activity metrics over time.

This giveaway contest runs until Thursday, September 13, letting one lucky reader take home a brand-new Casio G-Shock GBA800 (a $120 value). If you’ve been looking for an ultra-rugged Bluetooth-connected wristwatch, then don’t hesitate – submit your entry now for your chance to win:

Looking for more great stuff? Find watch deals and more on our curated deals page, and be sure to follow us on Twitter for regular updates.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

18 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
Up Next

How to buy a refurbished iPhone
HP Omen Bundle Giveaway
Giveaways

Giveaway: Win an HP Omen, the gaming PC powering the Fortnite Pro-AM tournament

This year's E3 is finally here, and to celebrate, we've teamed up with HP to give one lucky winner a brand-new HP Omen gaming PC. This beefy desktop pairs powerful modern hardware with a super-sleek chassis.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Logitech G Pro Wireless Mouse
Computing

The new Logitech G Pro Hero looks familiar, but plays better than ever

After two years of research and testing with more than 50 professional gamers, Logitech G now offers a new family of “Pro” mice consisting of one wired and one wireless mouse. Both are based on the new Hero16K optical sensor.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
samsung galaxy watch review 46mm feat
Product Review

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch nixes one of the biggest pain points of smartwatches

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch has almost everything and anything you’d want in a smartwatch. We’ve been wearing this watch for more than a week, and we’ve managed to stretch the battery up to four days.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 review
Product Review

Casio’s Pro Trek Smart is the outdoors smartwatch even watch fans will adore

The latest Casio Pro Trek smartwatch may be smaller than the last one, but it’s more mighty, with a stronger feature list, a highly wearable design, and now two battery-saving modes to keep it up and running while you’re out hiking…
Posted By Andy Boxall
smartwatch deals Amazfit Bip
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for September 2018

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
iphone x speck presidio world grip giveaway cup case
Giveaways

Win an iPhone X and rep your soccer team with Speck Presidio World Grip cases

The World Cup is well underway and, we're giving readers a chance to win big: One grand prize winner will score a new iPhone X, along with six Speck Presidio World Grip cases featuring the colors of the top teams playing in the 2018 World…
Posted By Lucas Coll
casio pro trek wsd f20 giveaway feat
Giveaways

Win a $500 Casio Pro Trek smartwatch for your next adventure

The Casio Pro Trek WSD-F20 is more than just a smartwatch -- it's an adventure companion any hiker, biker, or climber would be lucky to have. From now until July 6, we are offering you the chance to win one for yourself!
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
furbo dog camera giveaway
Giveaways

Win a Furbo treat-tossing dog camera for your good boy or girl

The Furbo treat-dispensing dog camera lets you check in on your pup and give him some love right from your phone. We've teamed up with Furbo to give a few lucky readers a chance to win one.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Dell Inspiron 5000 2-in-1 laptop
Giveaways

Get the best of both worlds: Enter to win a Dell Inspiron 13 5000 2-in-1 laptop

Can't decide between a laptop and a tablet? The Dell Inspiron 13 5000 2-in-1 gives you the best of both worlds, and we've teamed up with Dell to give one lucky reader a chance to win one. Read on to find out how to enter for your chance to…
Posted By Lucas Coll
giveaways dt
Giveaways

DT Giveaways

Here you'll find all of our past and current giveaways. We only give away products that we're 100-percent behind and enthusiastic about here in the DT offices. Registration is always free and we don't sell email addresses or anything shady…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
8 things 2018 kids wont experience commonplace money
Deals

Don’t miss your chance to win big with Amazon’s Alexa Prime Day giveaway

Prime Day is almost here, and to celebrate, Amazon is offering some huge prizes to a few lucky winners. If you own an Alexa device, then read on to find out how you cano win $50,000, a new Lexus, a smart home makeover, or a trip for two…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Giveaways

We’re giving away $2,500 worth of great products for Amazon Prime Day 2018

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and we're so excited that we're giving away $2,500 worth of prizes. If you want to do more than just shop amazing deals this Prime Day, entering for a chance to win fabulous prizes is a great place to…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
blink indoor camera giveaway security cam feat
Giveaways

Win a Blink camera home security starter set and protect your turf

If you want to protect your home from burglars or keep an eye on your pets, IP cams are the way to do it. We've teamed up with Blink to give one reader a Blink indoor camera starter set totally free.
Posted By Lucas Coll
flo leak detector giveaway secure feat
Giveaways

Win a Flo detection system and catch leaks before they do damage

Your house or apartment is five times more likely to suffer water damage than it is a fire or burglary, so it makes sense to add water damage prevention measures. We're giving one lucky winner a brand-new Flo smart leak detection system.
Posted By Lucas Coll