Giveaway: Enter to win a Casio G-Shock GBA800 Bluetooth watch

Despite the growing popularity of smartwatches (and portable smart devices in general), traditional quartz and mechanical wristwatches still dominate the market, with companies like Casio offering a wide range of popular timepieces. That’s not to say that traditional watchmakers haven’t continued to innovate, however, as the Bluetooth-capable G-Shock GBA800 shows. We’ve teamed up with Casio to let a lucky reader take one home, so be sure to read on and submit your entry at the bottom of the page for a chance to win.

The super-tough Casio G-Shock line has been around for a couple of decades now, and has built its name on the unrivaled ruggedness and durability that these watches offer. The GBA800 in particular is one of our favorite new additions to this family. It boasts all of the bombproof and impact-resistant build quality that G-Shocks are known for (including 200-meter water resistance), plus Bluetooth connectivity and a great analog/digital hybrid design.

Although it’s not a full-featured fitness smartwatch, the Casio G-Shock GBA800 still packs some handy activity-tracking features under the hood. The built-in 3-axis accelerometer keeps track of your step count, while the stopwatch can be programmed with a 200-lap time record memory and up to 10 target alarms (making it the perfect tool for interval training). Two LEDs also allow you to illuminate either the entire watch face or the smaller digital display.

The G-Shock Connected smartphone app lets you take your fitness tracking even further. You can create a step count log with five different intensity levels (from walking to sprinting), calculate your calories burned, and set distance and step goals for yourself. You can also configure as many as 20 different timer combinations for your exercises and use the app to store and track your activity metrics over time.

This giveaway contest runs until Thursday, September 13, letting one lucky reader take home a brand-new Casio G-Shock GBA800 (a $120 value). If you’ve been looking for an ultra-rugged Bluetooth-connected wristwatch, then don’t hesitate – submit your entry now for your chance to win:

