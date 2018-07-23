Digital Trends
Giveaways

Need a new laptop? We’re giving away a Dell XPS 13 compact laptop PC

Lucas Coll
By

In the past, if you wanted a slim and super-light laptop, your best choice was to stick with something like a MacBook Air. Slimline laptop PCs generally lagged well behind Apple’s offerings, and unless you wanted to deal with one of those goofy little 11-inch netbooks that were a nightmare to type on, your Windows options were fairly limited.

But Apple hasn’t held this edge against other laptops in recent years as MacBook innovations seem to have slowed while PC makers keep upping their game in big ways. Dell, in particular, has hit a home run with its fantastic XPS series, and we’re giving our readers a chance to score one for themselves, with one grand-prize winner taking home a brand-new Dell XPS 13 Windows 10 laptop.

Compact laptops can sometimes be hit-or-miss. This smaller form factor is hard to pull off properly, and these designs have to strike a careful balance between laptop functionality and tablet-like convenience without sacrificing portability or hardware capability. Start packing in too much beefy hardware and the computer will end up being too bulky and heavy, but make it too small and light and it won’t be powerful enough to perform well.

Dell has successfully threaded this needle with the XPS 13, which our review team named the best 13-inch laptop you can buy and the best laptop of 2018. Under the hood, this super-light compact computer punches well above its weight class with an 8th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU, a beefy 16GB of RAM, and a generous and snappy 512GB solid state drive. It comes loaded out of the box with Windows 10 as well.

Just as impressive, especially for a laptop of this size, is its crisp 4K display. The 13-inch screen boasts an Ultra HD resolution of 3,840 x 2,160, something that was unheard of for displays this small until very recently. The internal battery on the 4K also provides about 10 hours of juice when running under constant load, so you’ve got more than enough in the tank for a day’s work before needing to recharge.

To secure your place in the giveaway contest, simply submit your entry below. You can also visit Dell’s website, where you can find more details, photos, and videos about the new 2018 XPS 13 laptop.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best laptop brands
google pixelbook review stylus on keyboard
Computing

From MacBooks to Pixelbooks, here are the best laptop deals for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest online sales day of the year -- and a great time to pick up a new laptop. From Chromebooks to gaming laptops, these are our choices for the best laptops to consider buying at Amazon's big sale in 2018.
Posted By Luke Larsen
best laptop brands
Computing

These laptop makers produce the most reliable, quality hardware today

If you want to buy your next laptop based around a specific brand, it helps to know which the best brands of laptops are. This list will give you a good grounding in the most reliable, quality laptop manufacturers today.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best budget laptop
Computing

These cheap laptops will make you wonder why anyone spends more

Looking for a budget notebook for school, work, or play? The best budget laptops - including our top pick, the Asus ZenBook UX330UA - will get the job done without digging too deep into your pockets.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Alienware 17 R5 review
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Asus ZenBook S review
Computing

The ZenBook S is one of Asus' best laptops, but does it beat the Dell XPS 13?

We pit the Asus ZenBook S against the Dell XPS 13 to see which of these thin and light Windows notebooks offer the best combination of performance, battery life, and build quality. Does the XPS 13 still hold the crown for best laptop?
Posted By Mark Coppock
what to do if you spilled water on your laptop spilledlaptop01
Computing

If you've spilled water on your laptop, act fast and you might be able to fix it

How do you fix spilled water on laptop? It's not as difficult as you might think, but you'll need to act fast. Turn it off, disconnect the battery and then follow these steps to dry out your system.
Posted By Jon Martindale
soul solar charger
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Roll-up solar panels, dream controllers, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
dell xps 13 2 1 in 2016 product
Product Review

If it’s not broke, don’t fix it: Dell’s XPS 13 2-in-1 builds on a winning formula

Dell’s new XPS 13 2-in-1 aims for excellence by copying many treats that made the normal XPS 13 stand out, but have users moved on to newer, better designs?
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
dell xps 13 enterprise features 2 in 1
Computing

Dell’s refresh of the XPS 13 2-in-1 series dips its toes into Intel’s Amber Lake

Intel said its “Amber Lake” Y-series processors would arrive later this year. One month later, the Chilean arm of Dell leaked an upcoming 13-inch XPS 2-in-1 device sporting five CPU options, two of which are Amber Lake chips.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Samsung Chromebook Pro review
Computing

Tired of choosing between Windows and Mac? Check out these Chromebooks instead

We've compiled a list of the best Chromebooks -- laptops that combine great battery life, comfortable keyboards, and the performance it takes to run Google's lightweight Chrome OS. From Samsung to Acer, these are the Chromebooks that really…
Posted By Luke Larsen
best instant pots pot ip lux60
Smart Home

Miss Prime Day? This Instant Pot is still on sale for super cheap

If you thought Prime Day was your one and only chance to grab some seriously discounted smart home accessories, think again. Walmart and Amazon discounted the Instant Pot LUX60 V3 6 Qt 6-in-1 pressure cooker to just $49.
Posted By Lulu Chang
microsoft surface book 2 15 inch 13 review prd
Product Review

With surreal speed and battery life, the 13-inch Surface Book 2 is hard to beat

Microsoft took what was best about its Surface Book 2-in-1 and made it even better. Our Microsoft Surface Book 2 13 review looks at an incredibly well-built machine that’s both fast and enjoyed awesome battery life.
Posted By Mark Coppock
casio pro trek wsd f20 giveaway feat
Giveaways

We’re giving away a $500 Casio Pro Trek smartwatch in a flash giveaway

If you're looking for a brand-new adventure watch and can't find a Prime Day deal that suits your fancy, you can enter to win one right here. One lucky winner will walk away with a Casio Pro Trek WSD-F20, but you can't win if you don't…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Mobile

Want to watch Netflix in bed or browse the web? We have a tablet for everyone

There’s so much choice when shopping for a new tablet that it can be hard to pick the right one. From iPads to Android, these are our picks for the best tablets you can buy right now whatever your budget.
Posted By Simon Hill
asus zenbook s
Product Review

The ZenBook S doesn't like to show off, but it's one of the best PCs you can buy

Asus has designed a little jewel of a notebook. It looks great, feels solid in the hand, and incorporates several thoughtful design touches that elevate it from pedestrian to premier.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Deals

Time to upgrade! Here are the best 4K TV deals for July 2018

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level so you can enjoy all of your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Square Off Kingdom Set
Giveaways

Win the new Square Off Kingdom Set automated smart chess board

The all-new Square Off Kingdom Set "smart" chess board takes this centuries-old game into the 21st century, letting you play against AI or compete with millions of players from all around the world -- and it even moves the pieces for you.
Posted By Lucas Coll
snoofybee prime day 18 giveaway lifestyle
Giveaways

We’re giving away three SnoofyBee pads to three lucky winners

It might not be the most tech-centric item out there, but it's hard to deny the merits of the SnoofyBee three-in-one changing pad. We've got three of the most popular color combinations for three lucky winners. The SnoofyBee was born out of…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
flo leak detector giveaway secure feat
Giveaways

Win a Flo detection system and catch leaks before they do damage

Your house or apartment is five times more likely to suffer water damage than it is a fire or burglary, so it makes sense to add water damage prevention measures. We're giving one lucky winner a brand-new Flo smart leak detection system.
Posted By Lucas Coll
blink indoor camera giveaway security cam feat
Giveaways

Win a Blink camera home security starter set and protect your turf

If you want to protect your home from burglars or keep an eye on your pets, IP cams are the way to do it. We've teamed up with Blink to give one reader a Blink indoor camera starter set totally free.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Giveaways

We’re giving away $2,500 worth of great products for Amazon Prime Day 2018

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and we're so excited that we're giving away $2,500 worth of prizes. If you want to do more than just shop amazing deals this Prime Day, entering for a chance to win fabulous prizes is a great place to…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
8 things 2018 kids wont experience commonplace money
Deals

Don’t miss your chance to win big with Amazon’s Alexa Prime Day giveaway

Prime Day is almost here, and to celebrate, Amazon is offering some huge prizes to a few lucky winners. If you own an Alexa device, then read on to find out how you cano win $50,000, a new Lexus, a smart home makeover, or a trip for two…
Posted By Lucas Coll