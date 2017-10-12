DT Giveaway: OnePlus 5

The follow-up to last year’s bargain OnePlus 3T is the OnePlus 5. The Chinese company’s latest offering boasts top-tier specs, like dual cameras for an iPhone 8 Plus-like Portrait Mode; the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor that’s powering other flagship Android phones; and 128GB of internal storage — all for an impressively low price. Best of all, the company’s proprietary Dash Charge technology gives the phone enough juice to last the day with just 30 minutes of charging. Digital Trends has teamed up with OnePlus to give one lucky winner their very own unlocked OnePlus 5. So what are you waiting for? Read our full review of the OnePlus 5, and follow the link below to enter!