Ever since robot vacuums started appearing, the technology behind them has continued to impress us. iRobot’s latest Roomba i7+ robot vacuum, has all the top notch features you’d expect from an advanced robot vacuum, including advanced navigation, an automatic dirt disposal system, and powerful suction power. If you’ve had your eye on this exceptional Roomba robot vacuum, or you just need an extra hand around the house, then you’re in luck: We’re giving readers the chance to score a brand new iRobot Roomba i7+ – an $1,100 value – totally free. Read on to find out more about this robot vac and how you can win one.

The Roomba i7+ has set an entirely new standard for cleaning thanks to some unique abilities and smart features. The Roomba i7+, will keep your floors spotless with the least amount of effort.

The Roomba i7+ is one of the flagships of the iRobot fleet and is far and away our favorite robot vacuum on the market as of 2019. As a premier Roomba robot model, the i7+ packs a full suite of the latest bells and whistles. It’s a “smart” robot, meaning that the Wi-Fi-connected Roomba i7+ syncs with your home’s wireless network for control via the iRobot HOME App. It also allows for voice control via the Google Assistant or Alexa, allowing you to start cleaning with a simple vocal command. You can tell it to clean specific parts of the house,  thanks to its Imprint™ Smart Mapping technology.

Pet owners should also find much to love about the iRobot+ robot vacuum, as it’s especially good at tackling dog and cat hair (which every animal lover knows is a particularly stubborn obstacle for vacuum cleaners). Its built-in filter traps 99% of cat and dog allergens. Unlike other robot vacuums that require regular emptying, the i7+ empties itself, using the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal. The Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal holds about 30 full bins  worth of dirt and debris, so you can forget about vacuuming for weeks at a time.

As an advanced robot vacuum, the iRobot Roomba i7+ robot vacuum is priced at $1,100, but you have the chance to score one for free with this giveaway. That’s all the more reason to roll the dice: We’ve teamed up with iRobot to give Digital Trends readers an opportunity to win one for free by just entering below. This contest runs until Saturday, June 29. Only one person will take the grand prize, so secure your entry now for your chance to bring this excellent little robot vacuum home.

