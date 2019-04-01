Share

Whether you love iOS or are a dedicated Android user, it’s hard to deny that Apple makes some of the sleekest, prettiest, and most premium-feeling hardware on the market. The newest iPhone XS exemplifies Apple’s polished design ethos, and if you own one, then it’s worth it to get a high-quality case for it.

Before you run out and buy one, however, why not roll the dice? We’ve teamed up with the folks at Mujjo, makers of some of the best iPhone covers, to give five lucky Digital Trends readers a chance to win a bundle of premium leather smartphone wallet cases. Read on to find out more about Mujjo’s products and how you can enter to win.

Many leather case makers boast that their products are made from “genuine leather,” but this is little more than vague marketing. Mujjo makes its luxurious iPhone cases using only full-grain, vegetable-tanned leather. Full-grain leather is the best and topmost part of the cowhide, giving it its characteristic durability, feel, and appearance. The long vegetable-tanning process is also all-natural, in contrast to most leathers (even most full-grain hides) that are quickly chrome-tanned using harsh salts and chemicals.

Mujjo’s leather iPhone XS and XS Max covers look and feel great, but they also keep your tech safe. Each one is lined with Japanese-made microfiber on the inside, providing your iPhone’s surface with soft protective padding. The wallet cases also feature a leather pocket on the backside with room enough for up to three cards and a few bills.

Another unique aspect of the Mujjo cases is that the iPhone’s buttons are also covered by the leather case, but remain easily accessible (the case itself has “buttons” for you to press). This provides a cleaner look, as well as some additional protection by removing these ingress points for dust and pocket lint. Around the display’s bezel, the leather case is raised 1mm, guarding the glass screen from abrasives and other foreign objects.

This giveaway contest runs from Monday, April 1. to Sunday, April 14, with five winners each taking home a glorious new Mujjo leather iPhone case. A single wallet case alone is worth between $45 and $60, making them a bit more expensive than your average case. You can enter below for your chance to win, and you can also score some bonus entries by following Mujjo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.