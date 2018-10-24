Digital Trends
Headphone Reviews

Phiaton Bolt BT 700 review

Phiaton’s Bolt BT 700 are great true wireless buds with a nifty built-in speaker

1 of 11
Phiaton Bolt BT 700 review
Phiaton Bolt BT 700 review
Phiaton Bolt BT 700 review
Phiaton Bolt BT 700 review
Phiaton Bolt BT 700 review
Phiaton Bolt BT 700 review
Phiaton Bolt BT 700 review
Phiaton Bolt BT 700 review
Phiaton Bolt BT 700 review
Phiaton Bolt BT 700 review
Phiaton Bolt BT 700 review
DT Editors' Choice
Phiaton’s Bolt BT 700 are an elegant, affordable, and feature-packed solution for your portable audio needs.
Phiaton’s Bolt BT 700 are an elegant, affordable, and feature-packed solution for your portable audio needs.
Phiaton’s Bolt BT 700 are an elegant, affordable, and feature-packed solution for your portable audio needs.

Highs

  • Clear, flat sound
  • Good battery life
  • Added Bluetooth speaker in the charging case
  • Great price

Lows

  • Charging case is a bit large
  • Controls take some getting used to

DT Editors' Rating

8.0
DT Editors' Choice
Scores Explained
Parker Hall
By
Research Center: Phiaton Bolt BT 700

Everybody who’s nabbed a jack-less phone over the past several years wants a decent pair of wireless earbuds to go with it. What they don’t want (we’re pretty sure, anyway) is to spend an arm and a leg on a quality pair.

That’s where Phiaton’s new Bolt BT 700 really shine. The new true wireless in-ears offer listeners top-level specs for the category like 5 hours of battery life, waterproofing, and as a bonus, a nifty Bluetooth speaker in the charging case, all for less than Apple’s AirPods.

We spent a few weeks with the upcoming Bolt BT 700, which is now on Kickstarter and set to ship to backers in December, and came away very impressed. If you’re after a pair of earbuds that offers solid sound, durability, and a little something extra to boot, these are an excellent choice.

Out of the box

The Bolt BT 700 come in a cylindrical black charging case with a flat bottom that keeps them from rolling around when you set them down. On the left side of the charging case is that small speaker we talked about (more on this later), and the right side has a Bluetooth pairing button and micro USB charging port.

Flipping open the lid reveals the two earbuds, shiny black teardrops with small rubber earfins that stick out like sonic landing gear. Like models we’ve seen from Jabra and others, the BT 700 are designed to fit flush inside your ears, and are fairly inconspicuous for fully wireless earbuds.

Pulling the earbuds free reveals eartips with red accents beneath, and clearly labeled “L” and “R” indicators on the underside in bold grey paint. The buds are largely touch-controlled, but each earphone has two physical buttons for volume control (left side) and song skip (right side).

Features

The Bolt BT 700 offer the typical assortment of feature’s you’d associate with the very best offerings in the true wireless earbuds space. Their five hours of listening time matches both Apple’s aforementioned AirPods and our current favorite in the genre, Jabra’s Elite Active 65t. Other features include an IPX 4 waterproof rating, and Bluetooth 5.0 for efficient wireless connection.

The Bolt BT 700 offer top-level specs at a mid-tier price.

The case includes three full recharges for a total of 20 hours of battery, and it even offers quick-charging to give the headphones an hour of playback in just 15 minutes.

In terms of controls, the physical buttons are easy to find when adjusting volume and skipping songs, and the additional touch controls for play/pause and ambient sound mode are fairly simple to use, though we did end up consulting the manual a few times to remind us which side controlled what. While we’re usually not big fans of touch controls for true wireless earbuds, we’re glad Phiaton’s at least require a double tap, so you won’t accidentally bump them and pause or play your music when you’re just trying to adjust the fit.

Phiaton Bolt BT 700 review
Riley Young/Digital Trends

As we’ve seen with other wireless headphones, the ambient sound mode pipes in a bit of audio from the outside world, keeping you safer should you be on a run or bike ride, while making it easy to hear announcements in an airport or train station.

The most novel feature, the small speaker in the Bolt 700 BT’s charging case, is also easy to use. Simply place the headphones in the case and press a pairing button on the right side, and you’ve got yourself a teeny weeny Bluetooth speaker, with about six hours of total play time via the battery in the charging case. We honestly don’t know how much practical use we’d get out of this speaker in the real world, but it was louder than our cell phone speakers, and therefore could come in handy on occasion. Moreover, as a free add-on to an already great pair of wireless in-ears, it’s a slam dunk.

Setup

Setting up the headphones is extremely easy. Just pull them out of the case, find them on your device’s Bluetooth menu, and pair. They quickly re-paired every subsequent time we removed them from the case.

Audio Performance

We’ll be the first to admit that we’re not particularly smitten with the way the vast majority of wireless earbuds sound – especially true wireless ones. That said, we appreciated the flat and open sound profile offered by the Phiaton Bolt BT 700, which holds up quite well when compared to numerous other options in the space.

As a free add-on, the included Bluetooth speaker is a slam dunk.

The Bolt BT 700 steer clear of the overwhelmingly muddy low-end sound signature offered by so many other true wireless in-ears, instead offering a wide and dynamic soundstage, tight bass, and relatively detailed treble.

The buds handle vibrant, layered music like Neil Young’s Harvest and alt-country like Ryan Adams’ Heartbreaker, with ease. The bright acoustic guitar tones and restrained drum hits in particular come through with surprising clarity. Even when listening to modern pop music from Lorde, Chance The Rapper, or Rihanna, the detail offered by the Bolt BT 700 is pretty darn impressive, despite the fact that so many of these mixes lean heavily on the low end.

Phiaton Bolt BT 700 Compared To
lg tone platinum se review press
LG Tone Platinum SE (HBS-1120)
bose soundsport free prd
Bose SoundSport Free
monoprice true wireless review press
Monoprice True Wireless
sony ear duo xperia press
Sony Ear Duo
sony wf sp700n wireless headphones prdct
Sony WF-SP700N
jabra elite active 65t f9757498d92aa7fca3ed51831ec76ef9be8db8d7 1 eliteactive65t 2
Jabra Elite Active 65t
oneplus bullets wireless headphones onplusbullets prdthmb
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Headphones
google pixel buds review press
Google Pixel Buds
phiaton bt 150nc
Phiaton BT 150 NC
shure se215 wireless review prod
Shure SE215 wireless
rha ma750 wireless
RHA MA750 Wireless
samsung gear iconx 2018
Samsung Gear IconX (2018)
bo play beoplay e8 press
B&O Play Beoplay E8
i am buttons earbuds prod
I.Am+ Buttons earbuds
jabra sport wireless plus bluetooth review press image
Jabra Sport Wireless Plus Bluetooth

Overall, we still prefer the more dynamic response of Sony’s WF-SP700N and Jabra’s Elite Active 65t, but those models cost a fair bit more. Phiaton is no slouch when it comes to providing certifiably listenable sound — something we, unfortunately, can’t say about the vast majority of true wireless earbuds we’ve tested so far.

Warranty information

Phiaton covers all products for defects in materials and workmanship for one year from the moment of purchase.

Our Take

Phiaton’s Bolt BT 700 are an excellent pair of true wireless earbuds packing everything you want — plus a nifty portable speaker — at a very attractive price.

Is there a better alternative?

In this price range? Nope. With five hours of battery life, sweat resistance, and an added Bluetooth speaker to boot, there isn’t a product that touches the Bolt BT 700 for below $150. We’ll still opt for the better fit, sound, and durability Jabra’s Elite Active 65t, but they’ll run you as much as $50 dollars more.

How long will it last?

Given our history with Phiaton products, we expect the Bolt BT 700 to last for years of steady use, provided you don’t abuse them.

Should you buy it?

Yes. As far as we’re concerned, these are the best sub-$150 true wireless headphones on the market. If you’re shopping for a set of true wireless earbuds with good sound and great battery life — and you don’t want to spend the extra dough Jabra’s buds — the Bolt BT 700 are your best bet.

how true wireless in ears can improve seven ways dramatically feature
Home Theater

Make better buds! 7 ways true wireless in-ear headphones need to improve

After years testing virtually every set of true wireless in-ears on the market, here are our most consistent gripes, and exactly what we hope to see from the next generation of wireless earbuds.
Posted By Parker Hall
google pixel usb c earbuds review buds 1
Product Review

Simple, smart, and affordable, Google’s USB-C earbuds are a must-buy

Google’s follow-up to its wireless Pixel Buds are the wired Google Pixel USB-C earbuds. It’s the simpler route, but the earbuds are still smart, deliver good sound, and -- best of all -- they’re affordable.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
sony-best-headphones-ever
Home Theater

The best noise-canceling headphones paint your music on a cleaner canvas

Drowning out the sound of babies, jet engines, and the outside world isn't as hard as it seems. Here are the best noise-canceling headphones, whether you're concerned with style, comfort, or sound.
Posted By Parker Hall
best headphones sony mdr-1000x feature
Home Theater

Throw away those EarPods -- we dug up the best headphones in every style

Trolling the internet for hours to find headphones is no way to live. Instead, leverage our expertise and experience to find the best headphones for you. Here are our 10 favorites.
Posted By Parker Hall
how to install fonts on a Mac
Mobile

Apple could show off a new iPad Mini and AirPower charger at October event

Apple's sprung a surprise event on us, even though this year has seen loads of new Apple releases. So what's left to come? Quite a lot as it turns out. Here's what to expect from Apple's October 30 event.
Posted By Mark Jansen
best drawing apps for the iPad Pro Apple Pencil
Mobile

Unleash your inner artist with the best drawing apps for the iPad Pro

The best drawing apps for the iPad Pro turn Apple's robust tablet into a canvas worthy of a true artist. Here are 20 of our current favorites, whether you're looking to keep things simple or take your art to the next level.
Posted By Simon Hill
oppo find x lamborghini edition product impressions review feat
Mobile

The fastest charging phone we’ve ever tested has a Lamborghini badge

Can the Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition smartphone really charge its battery from zero to 100-percent capacity in just 35 minutes? We've test driven the exciting phone to find out.
Posted By Andy Boxall
spotify vs. pandora
Music

Spotify vs. Pandora: Which music streaming service is better for you?

Which music streaming platform is best for you? We pit Spotify versus Pandora, two mighty streaming services with on-demand music and massive catalogs, comparing every facet of the two services to help you decide which is best.
Posted By Parker Hall
messenger 4 unveiled messenger4newlook
Social Media

Meet Messenger 4: Facebook’s makeover both simplifies and customizes your chats

Messenger will soon be getting a new look. Facebook has unveiled Messenger 4, an update with the same tools but a simplified look. The chat app is also getting a new customization feature.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
red bull rampage 2018 ar experience 2017 carson storch
Photography

Intel’s augmented reality brings Red Bull Rampage into your living room

The extreme mountain biking action of Red Bull Rampage is coming to your living room thanks to the power of augmented reality and 360-degree video that lets fans load a scale replica of the course right in their phones.
Posted By Daven Mathies
iphone user guide manual topics page feature
Apple

iPhone: The Missing Manual

Bought an iPhone XS or XS Max, or just thinking about upgrading? Apple’s latest flagship phone features an improved camera, better battery life, and more. But how do you become a great shooter, master notifications, and optimize the…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
htc exodus news
Mobile

HTC's cryptocurrency smartphone, the Exodus, is now up for pre-order

HTC has another smartphone on the horizon, and this time it's geared toward blockchain technology. Known as the HTC Exodus, the smartphone is designed to support cryptocurrencies and decentralization. Here's everything we know.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Andy Boxall
how to get more followers on Instagram Instagram login screen
Social Media

Up your 'gram game: Here's how to get more Instagram followers

Looking to increase your Instagram rep? Whether you plan to gain more followers via hashtags or networking, there are plenty of ways to go about widening your reach on the popular photo-sharing network. Here are a few suggestions.
Posted By Brie Barbee, Will Nicol
dt daily 10 23 quinn slocum interview poster for 5852489778001
Social Media

DT Live: Superstar influencer Quinn Slocum talks building brands and living well

If you want to become an influencer, but aren't sure how to start, why not take a few pointers from Instagram success story Quinn Slocum? In this DT Daily, we talk to him about his career, his tips for Instagram fame, and more.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff