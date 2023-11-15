 Skip to main content
NordicTrack Black Friday deals: Save on treadmills, exercise bikes

Andrew Morrisey
By

NordicTrack is one of the most popular names in fitness equipment, and as tech has infiltrated more and more products over the past couple of decades, NordicTrack has kept up by integrated some great smart features into its treadmills and exercise bikes. All of this equipment is seeing some major discounts for Black Friday, and many retailers have kicked off the sales event early. We’ve tracked down all of the best NordicTrack Black Friday deals you can shop right now, so read onward to land some savings for your fitness routine.

Best NordicTrack treadmill Black Friday deals

NordicTrack Commercial X22i Treadmill.
NordicTrack

With winter around the corner, a treadmill makes a great way to get your run in without having to face the low temperatures of early morning. And a treadmill doesn’t even have to be one of the best treadmills to keep you running on snowy or rainy days. NordicTrack makes numerous treadmill models, and several of them are seeing substantial price drops for Black Friday. A NordicTrack treadmill also makes a great pairing with one of the best fitness trackers or one of the best smartwatches, with smart features built into the treadmill often able to integrate with these devices.

  • NordicTrack C 1100i Smart Treadmill —
  • NordicTrack Commercial 1250 Treadmill —
  • NordicTrack Commercial 1750 Treadmill —
  • NordicTrack Commercial 2450 Treadmill —
  • NordicTrack Commercial X32i Treadmill —

Best NordicTrack exercise bike Black Friday deals

A woman adjusting the settings of the NordicTrack Commercial VU 29 Exercise Bike.
NordicTrack

And if you’re looking for another way to keep your legs churning throughout the winter, an exercise bike will make a great addition to your home gym. An exercise bike is also a good option if you’re just getting into a fitness routine, or if you’re looking for a fitness machine that’s easy to stick in a corner. They don’t necessarily take up a lot of space yet still provide a workout that can be programmed to be as challenging as you prefer. NordicTrack makes quite a few exercise bikes that range from commercial grade to entry-level, and you’ll find some NordicTrack exercise bike options currently discounted amongst the going Black Friday deals.

  • NordicTrack Studio Bike 1000 —
  • NordicTrack Commercial S15i —
  • NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle —
  • NordicTrack Commercial R35 —

