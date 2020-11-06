This 70-inch Samsung 4K TV is just $530 at Best Buy for Black Friday

This year’s Black Friday deals are arriving early, which is great news for bargain hunters who already want to start their shopping for a 4K TV. There are many Black Friday TV deals that are now available choose from, and Best Buy Black Friday deals is a good place to start your search. An impressive offer that’s hard to pass up is this 70-inch Samsung 6 Series 4K TV for $530, representing a $220 discount from its original price of $750.

The Samsung 6 Series 4K TV features a 70-inch 4K Ultra HD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, and support for High Dynamic Range to display images more vividly. Meanwhile, the TV’s sound is blasted through built-in speakers with Dolby Digital Plus to make what you’re watching come alive in your living room.

The TV is equipped with Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K, which upscales content to 4K resolution. It also comes with Auto Game Mode, which optimizes the screen and reduces input lag whenever it detects that you are using the TV for gaming.

The Samsung 6 Series doesn’t just make things look good on its screen though, as its smart capabilities also help you look for TV shows and movies to watch. Powered by Tizen, the TV may launch your favorite streaming apps such as Netflix and Disney+, and it is compatible with Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s AirPlay 2 for more ways for you to search and access content. The TV’s Universal Guide also offers curated content that caters to your preferences, as well as the sleek OneRemote that controls all connected compatible devices.

With its expansive screen that will brighten up any room you place it in, the Samsung 6 Series already offers great value at its original price of $750, so it’s even more of a steal at its discounted price of $530, for $220 in savings. Best Buy guarantees that it will refund the difference if the price of the TV goes even lower once Black Friday arrives, so there’s no reason to wait. It’s unclear how long stocks will last, so if you want a 70-inch 4K TV in your living room in time for the holidays, click that Buy Now button.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations