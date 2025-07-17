AirPods… as a backpack?

Rumors about an Apple HomePod with a screen have been swirling for years now, with Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo posting on X about a potential HomePod with a seven-inch touchscreen coming sometime in 2024. While that quite obviously didn't come to pass, the rumors of a smart display HomePod have never disappeared, and in the past few months have resurfaced, with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman posting about the potential last November and then again this January, saying it could be "Apple's most significant release of the year." Add to it, on March 20, a team at Macworld discovered some changes in the iOS 18.4 beta that could point to a new display-laden HomePod, and Ming-Chi Kuo posted on X two days later their certainty of a HomePod with a screen entering production in Q3 of 2025, soon after WWDC 2025 begins on June 9.

There's a lot we expect to hear about at WWDC, including information on iOS19, the new macOS16, watchOS 12, iPadOS 19, and tvOS 19. With all signs pointing towards the announcement of the Apple HomePod with a Screen, here's everything we know so far.

HomePod with a screen release date and price rumors

Based on the information from Ming-Chi Kuo, it's expected that the HomePod with a screen will enter into production sometime after WWDC in June, which would put it on track to be released this fall. While HomePod releases have often been during the beginning months of a calendar year, an end-of-year release would follow the release timing of the HomePod Mini, which came out in November of 2020.