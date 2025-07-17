 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

AirPods… as a backpack?

By
Man wearing airpack backpack
Bravest Studios / Bravest Studios

New quirky design apes Apple’s famous earbuds 

What’s happened? New York design studio Bravest is gearing up to drop the AirPack, a 44-liter backpack that’s designed to look like a scaled up set of AirPods.

Wait, this is a real thing?

  • The earbuds-inspired backpack has a similar flip-up design as the original AirPods, with a zip to release.
  • It contains two modular pouches that can hold gadgets, keys… well, anything you want to put in a backpack really.
  • There’s also a slot for a laptop, although the exact size isn’t confirmed.
  • Prices also haven’t been confirmed yet, but Bravest Studios have form with launching expensive quirky designs, like the Rock Shoes.
  • There’s no sign this is in association with Apple.

This Gigantic ‘AirPods’ Backpack actually holds (and organizes) your items https://t.co/PfC8rc338n pic.twitter.com/OS4YGu3kIA

— Yanko Design (@yankodesign) July 15, 2025

Why should I care? Well, there’s a good chance this isn’t one for you. Some people hate the idea of tech being used as a fashion item. But design-led crossovers are relatively common, such as the pink Mercedes camping gear or the Nik Bentel speaker bag.

OK, so what’s next? You’ll be able to get your order in for an AirPack from July 25, when it launches online. There’s also a pop up happening on July 19 in New York, but you’ll need to RSVP through Instagram.

Gareth Beavis
Gareth Beavis
Editorial Director
Gareth is former Editor in Chief of TechRadar, writing over 4,000 articles on the world of tech over two decades.
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

You’ll be waiting a little bit longer for AirPods Max lossless audio update
Apple AirPods Max with USB-C in Blue.

It’s not very often that Apple introduces new features on AirPods, but that was supposed to be true for the AirPods Max (USB-C) this week. Unfortunately, a software bug is delaying the release of new firmware.

Aaron Peris has pointed out that build number 7E99 for the AirPods Max is still accessible on Apple’s servers. However, an issue with iOS 18.4, which is necessary for the firmware update to be installed on the headphones, has prevented the updates from being applied. On an Apple support page, build number 7E99 is now noted as “coming soon.” The current version remains 7A291.

Read more
iOS 18.4 unlocks three new features for Apple AirPods Max owners
Apple AirPods Max with USB-C in Starlight.

When Apple announced an updated version of the AirPods Max last year, the reception was mixed, mainly because there were no new features introduced. However, with the release of iOS 18.4, customers who purchased the new model can now enjoy several new tools. It’s important to note that these new features are only available on the 2025 AirPods Max, which comes with a USB-C connector, and not on the first-generation model that still uses a Lightning connector.

The three new features, which we briefly discussed a week ago, are as follows:

Read more
Apple HomePod with Screen: everything you need to know
An Apple HomePod and HomePod Mini in front iPad on a wooden bookshelf.

Rumors about an Apple HomePod with a screen have been swirling for years now, with Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo posting on X about a potential HomePod with a seven-inch touchscreen coming sometime in 2024. While that quite obviously didn't come to pass, the rumors of a smart display HomePod have never disappeared, and in the past few months have resurfaced, with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman posting about the potential last November and then again this January, saying it could be "Apple's most significant release of the year." Add to it, on March 20, a team at Macworld discovered some changes in the iOS 18.4 beta that could point to a new display-laden HomePod, and Ming-Chi Kuo posted on X two days later their certainty of a HomePod with a screen entering production in Q3 of 2025, soon after WWDC 2025 begins on June 9.

There's a lot we expect to hear about at WWDC, including information on iOS19, the new macOS16, watchOS 12, iPadOS 19, and tvOS 19. With all signs pointing towards the announcement of the Apple HomePod with a Screen, here's everything we know so far.
HomePod with a screen release date and price rumors
Based on the information from Ming-Chi Kuo, it's expected that the HomePod with a screen will enter into production sometime after WWDC in June, which would put it on track to be released this fall. While HomePod releases have often been during the beginning months of a calendar year, an end-of-year release would follow the release timing of the HomePod Mini, which came out in November of 2020.

Read more