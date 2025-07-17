AirPods… as a backpack?

New quirky design apes Apple’s famous earbuds
What’s happened? New York design studio Bravest is gearing up to drop the AirPack, a 44-liter backpack that’s designed to look like a scaled up set of AirPods.
Wait, this is a real thing?
- The earbuds-inspired backpack has a similar flip-up design as the original AirPods, with a zip to release.
- It contains two modular pouches that can hold gadgets, keys… well, anything you want to put in a backpack really.
- There’s also a slot for a laptop, although the exact size isn’t confirmed.
- Prices also haven’t been confirmed yet, but Bravest Studios have form with launching expensive quirky designs, like the Rock Shoes.
- There’s no sign this is in association with Apple.
Why should I care? Well, there’s a good chance this isn’t one for you. Some people hate the idea of tech being used as a fashion item. But design-led crossovers are relatively common, such as the pink Mercedes camping gear or the Nik Bentel speaker bag.
OK, so what’s next? You’ll be able to get your order in for an AirPack from July 25, when it launches online. There’s also a pop up happening on July 19 in New York, but you’ll need to RSVP through Instagram.