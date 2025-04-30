Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED updated with interactive art, dual audio

Table of Contents Table of Contents Interactive art Dual Audio

In late 2024, When Amazon announced the launch of its new Fire TV Omni Mini-LED series, it promised that the TVs would eventually be upgraded with two additional features: an interactive art display powered by the TV’s onboard high-fidelity radar sensor, and Dual Audio — the ability to stream audio to a connected set of Bluetooth hearing aids, while letting everyone else in the room listen via the built-in speakers. With a recent over-the-air update, both are now available.

Interactive art

While the Apple TV 4K might rightfully get lots of kudos for its collection of Aerial cinematic screensavers, Amazon’s interactive might set a new standard for non-watching TV displays. The are now 12 interactive scenes to choose from, including fluttering butterflies, swimming koi fish, and colorful tiles. Each one reacts to movements in front of the TV — you may have seen similar displays projected onto walls or floors in public spaces like art galleries or museums.

To select an Interactive Art background, ask Alexa for (or navigate to using your remote) the Ambient Experience menu and click the Interactive Art tile.

The new feature joins the existing Ambient Experience AI Art option and the gallery of available motion and static screensavers. Amazon says it recently updated this collection with 100 new pieces of artwork including new motion art as well as landscape, underwater, and NASA space photography.

Dual Audio

If you use a set of Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA)-enabled hearing aids, you can now receive the Fire TV Omni Mini-LED’s audio output directly to your ears, while your friends and family continue to listen normally, via the TV’s built-in speakers.

Start by pairing the hearing aid by navigating to Settings from the home screen, and selecting the Accessibility menu. There, you’ll find the option to turn on Dual Audio, which will prompt you to pair the hearing aids.

If your hearing aids are already paired to the TV, you can press and hold the Home button on the remote to access Quick Settings and navigate to Hearing Aid > Output Mode > Dual Audio to enable the feature.