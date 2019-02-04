Digital Trends
Home Theater

Amazon Prime Video on Apple TV updated with X-ray feature

Simon Cohen
By

When two giants compete in both hardware and content, as Apple and Amazon do, it can be tempting to blame the rivalry when certain features aren’t supported from one platform to the other. Amazon’s X-ray for TV and video was a good example; Amazon’s Fire TV platform has had it for years, as has its iOS and Android apps. Even the web versions have supported it since early 2016.

But all this time, Amazon’s Prime Video app for Apple TV remained the most basic of Prime Video experiences. This changed last week, however, when Amazon released an update to the Prime Video tvOS app, bringing the IMDB-powered experience to Apple TV at last.

To access it, you can either pause the video, at which point the X-ray interface will automatically appear above the video’s timeline, or you can swipe up on the touch pad at any time during a show.

For the uninitiated, X-ray provides a deeper dive into the show you’re watching, by giving you rapid access to related information, like cast info, bonus material, soundtrack info, trivia, and even the ability to jump to key scenes. Though it’s not supported on every single show and movie in the Prime library, Amazon says it’s nonetheless supported on “tens of thousands” of them.

Media centers like Plex offer title-related info as well, but X-ray’s depth — plus its ability to be accessed while playing a show — makes it unique among video services. Amazon also offers X-ray for its Kindle line of ereaders, giving readers quick access to information like a cast of characters — handy when making your way through epics like Lord Of The Rings, or Game Of Thrones.

It’s possible you may not see the feature right away; new rollouts are often done in staggered batches. But if you don’t see it by the end of this week, you may need to delete and reinstall the Prime Video app from Apple’s App Store. According to BestAppleTV.com, some users have already tried this and reported that it’s still not working, though again, some patience may be required. Given that Amazon didn’t officially announce the release of X-ray for Apple TV, it’s possible it was hoping to do the rollout over a longer period of time.

Don't Miss

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (February 2019)
UltraViolet logo
Home Theater

Cloud-based movie storage service Ultraviolet shutting down July 31

What was once thought to be the future of digital movie ownership will soon be no more: Ultraviolet is shutting down on July 31, leaving owners of movie digital rights wondering what will become of their online libraries.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Home Theater

Still listening on tinny TV speakers? Try one of our favorite soundbars

You no longer have to sacrifice sound for size when selecting home audio equipment. Check out our picks for the best soundbars, whether you're looking for budget options, pure power, smarts, or tons of features.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
pandora record labels streaming industry spotify apple interview 7
Home Theater

With merger complete, SiriusXM tries to figure out what to do with Pandora

The merger between SiriusXM and Pandora, which has been in the works since September, is now complete. This will be the year that the combined entity will have to figure out how to make the most of the two audiences.
Posted By Simon Cohen
TiVo Next Gen Platform
Home Theater

Not interested in football? Tivo lets you watch the ads and skip the Super Bowl

Hey, some people just don't like football. For these folks, the big draw to the Super Bowl are the ads. Tivo's GameSkip feature lets you move past the boring game parts and go straight to the commercials.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Home Theater

New 'Captain Marvel' TV ad leans into the superhero's funny side

Academy Award winner Brie Larson will play Captain Marvel in the upcoming Marvel Studios movie hitting theaters in March 2019. Here's everything we know about Marvel's first female-led superhero movie.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best shows on netflix marie kondo featured
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix, from 'Haunting of Hill House’ to ‘Norsemen’

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
Johnny Depp Jack Sparrow Pirates of the Carribean
Movies & TV

From Glenn Close to Brad Pitt: 15 A-list actors who have never won an Oscar

With the Academy Awards set to air February 24, here's a look at 15 acting heavyweights who have yet to win an Oscar. While many of these superstars have been nominated multiple times, they've never made it to the final podium.
Posted By Christine Persaud
amazon av receiver deals from denon and sony
Deals

Amazon drops prices on Yamaha, Denon, and Sony A/V receivers for your home

The receiver is the heart of your home theater, and picking the right one is a vital first step to setting up your system. Which is why we went ahead and picked out some of the best Amazon A/V receiver deals going on right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best movies on netflix fyre featured
Home Theater

The best movies on Netflix in December, from 'Buster Scruggs’ to 'Roma'

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol
spotify vs. pandora
Business

Spotify reportedly buying podcast giant Gimlet Media for a whopping sum

Spotify is reportedly in advanced talks to purchase Gimlet Media for over $200 million. If the deal pushes through, it will be the first time that Spotify acquires a content company and will place it firmly in the podcast industry.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
awesome tech you cant buy yet little sophia feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Creepy doll that teaches coding, toilet for dogs

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best new movie trailers fate of the furious dwayne johnson jason statham
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: ‘A Vigilante,’ ‘Hobbs & Shaw,’ and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. That's why we round up the best ones for you. This week, it's trailers for Hobbs & Shaw, A Vigilante, Apollo 11, and The Biggest Little Farm.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new shows and movies to stream velvet buzzsaw featured
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: ‘Velvet Buzzsaw’ and more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: Horror-comedy Velvet Buzzsaw, The Edge of Seventeen, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
what we do in the shadows sequel title taika waititi
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (February 2019)

Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be an undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall