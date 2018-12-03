Digital Trends
Home Theater

Here’s how Apple’s HomePod can hear you across that noisy room

Parker Hall
By
Apple Homepod
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

Ever wonder how the Apple HomePod is able to hear you say, “Hey Siri” from across a noisy room? It took a lot of very smart people to make that happen.

A new post on Apple’s machine learning blog details all the thought and technology — both hardware and software — behind the marshmallow-shaped speaker’s ability to hang on your every word. The challenges, it turns out, were pretty immense.

“The typical audio environment for HomePod has many challenges — echo, reverberation, and noise,” Apple explains. “Unlike Siri on iPhone, which operates close to the user’s mouth, Siri on HomePod must work well in a far-field setting. Users want to invoke Siri from many locations, like the couch or the kitchen, without regard to where HomePod sits.”

To deal with these problems, the team used a mixture of what it calls “supervised deep learning” and “unsupervised online learning” to determine how to interpret the signals from its multiple onboard microphones. Essentially, the speaker is able to use this machine learning algorithm to determine which is the optimal audio stream for listening at any given moment, allowing it to always have a keen ear out for where it might be hearing, “Hey Siri.”

There is a heap of cool software that allows the speaker to optimize speech detection and tune out things like music, environmental sounds, and other non-speech audio. But even when it is focused on speech, there are other challenges.

“Far-field speech recognition becomes more challenging when another active talker, like a person or a TV, is present in the same room with the target talker,” reads the post. “In this scenario, voice trigger detection, speech decoding, and endpointing can be substantially degraded if the voice command isn’t separated from the interfering speech components.”

The team developed a unique formula for dealing with this issue — the actual formula can be found on the company’s website — and even developed special ways of dealing with echo cancellation and suppression.

The fact that so much thought went in to creating a product like the HomePod and making it actually work isn’t all that surprising, but being able to hear exactly what the challenges were and how they were solved straight from Apple — one of the most secretive companies on Earth — is refreshing. We recommend you check out the full blog post for more information.

While you’re at it, be sure to check out our list of the best smart speakers if you’re in the market.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to unlock a phone on each and every carrier
awesome tech you cant buy yet unagi scooters feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Ceramic printers, the Lamborghini of scooters

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
polk audio lsim series deals component speaker lifestyle 001
Deals

Enthusiast alert: Get up to 67% off Polk Audio speakers at Adorama

Any time is a good time to upgrade your home theater sound system, which makes Adorama's Polk LSI Blowout Weekend Sale particularly tempting. Adorama has discounts up to 67 percent on Polk Audio's top-of-the-line LSiM Series for…
Posted By Bruce Brown
sorry to bother you trailer 1 2018 movieclips trailers poster for 5973763145001
Movies & TV

Out of movies to binge? Our staff picks the best flicks on Hulu right now

From classics to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
best new movie trailers welcome to marwen
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: ‘Artemis Fowl,’ ‘Welcome to Marwen,’ and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. That's why we round up the best ones for you. This week, it's new trailers for Welcome to Marwen and Artemis Fowl, as well as the musical show Springsteen on…
Posted By Rick Marshall
what we do in the shadows sequel title taika waititi
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (December 2018)

Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be an undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new shows and movies to stream killing eve featured
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: ‘Killing Eve,’ ‘Sick Note,’ and more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: The first season of Killing Eve, Boogie Nights, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
downton abbey movie
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
misfit flash fitness tracker dtdeals
Emerging Tech

Keep your holiday gift list high-tech and low-budget with these gadgets

Modern technology doesn't always come cheap, but there plenty of premium devices that don't carry a premium price. Whether you're looking for a streaming device or a means of capturing photos from above, our list of the best tech under $50…
Posted By Patrick Daniels