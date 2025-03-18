Apple Music is down, but not out

Apple Music is officially down for some users and the fruit giant has just confirmed the issues are real.

People have reported having troubles with Apple Music where the service was not fully available to stream as needed.

Apple, on its System Status website, has said that the issues began today at 2.26pm ET, 11.26am PT and refers to the problem simply as “outages”.

The company says that “some user are affected” and that they might be experiencing “intermittent issues” with Apple Music.

Since this is a problem that appears to be affecting the streaming service, if you have offline music it should still be accessible on your device. If that is not the case, then your issue may be localized on your device rather than just being the result of this outage.

While this happened, and was officially announced around the 2pm mark, according to Downdetector, there was a rise in the number of users affected after that time, closer to 7pm.

This appears to not be a problem for everyone, so if you are struggling and can’t find much else to confirm your issues, know that you’re not alone.

Since this is on the radar for Apple expect the issue to be fixed sooner rather than later.