Apple TV 4K vs. Google TV Streamer: Which streaming device is superior?

Table of Contents Table of Contents Design and remote control Connections and ports User interface Picture and sound quality Price The verdict

Choosing one of the best streaming devices for your home is more complicated than ever, thanks to the breadth of options available today. While you can access the most popular streaming services through each individual app, these streaming set-top boxes deliver a home entertainment hub that lets you watch everything from one place, along with checking out connected home functionality, different apps, and even games. There are plenty of different options worth checking out, but today we’re comparing two of our favorites, Apple TV 4K and Google TV Streamer.

Both of these streaming devices feature an intuitive user experience, that’s streamlined and designed to get you watching within minutes. However, that doesn’t make it easier to choose between them. Apple TV delivers access to a variety of apps, games, a free three-month subscription to Apple TV+, connects to Apple Smart Home devices, and you can even connect your AirPods for private jam sessions.

Recommended Videos

Alternatively, Google TV Streamer is a bit more affordable, connects to tons of apps, and to the Google Home ecosystem. It’s a big step up from Chromecast with Google TV, trading out the flimsy dongle for a set-top box that easily integrates into any home theatre setup.

So which one is right for you? Let’s take a look.

Design and remote control

Before we get into the nitty gritty, we’re going to be talking about the most recent versions of both of these devices. After all, you want to know whether the device currently available is the best option for you, right? Both Apple TV and Google TV Streamer are smart, stylish, small devices that will easily fit into your setup without taking up too much space. But let’s take a closer look at each device up close.

Apple TV 4k measures 3.7 inches wide, 3.7 inches deep, and 1.2 inches from top to bottom. It features the same glossy exterior as previous versions, and it looks great wherever you end up placing it. The 2022 model has updated the Siri remote with a USB-C charging port, making it easier to charge than earlier versions that used the Lightning port. This is also good news for anyone who hasn’t fully bought into the Apple ecosystem, since you’re more likely to have a USB-C charge cable lying around, than the Apple only lightning cables.

Google TV Streamer is a huge jump forward versus the previous Chromecast dongle. It measures 6.4 inches wide, 3.0 inches deep, and 1.0 inches from top to bottom, weighing just 5.7 ounces. This set-top box is no longer a dongle, and features a raised design that hides its actual size. The remote has gotten a significant upgrade, delivering a larger body with more buttons, but keeping the matte plastic design from earlier iterations with Chromecast. Instead of a charging port, it runs off of 2 AAA batteries that are included with the device. This does mean it won’t need to be charged regularly, but at the same time you’ll need to ensure that you have backup batteries in the house when the initial batteries eventually lose their charge.

Apple and Google are both well designed when it comes to both the set-top boxes, and remotes, but with its slightly smaller footprint for home entertainment centers without much wiggle room, Apple takes the win here.

Winner: Apple TV 4K

Connections and ports

Apple TV 4k boasts the new Apple A15 Bionic chip, making it beefy enough to let you enjoy your shows for years to come. Apple claims it will deliver up to a 30% jump in performance, which translates to better voice navigation, a more responsive user interface while scrolling, and faster load times when launching apps.

When it comes to ports, Apple TV 4K has continued its trend of delivering only what you actually need. The 64GB model includes only a power port, and an HDMI slot, since it’s built to be used over Wi-Fi. The 128GB model adds an ethernet port, which is extra helpful if you have issues with connectivity over Wi-Fi, or you want to ensure you have the fastest possible connection.

Google TV Streamer only has a single model available, and it includes an ethernet port, HDMI port, and a power port. This means you don’t need to worry about choosing between models, because Google has included the ports necessary. However, this device only includes support for Wi-Fi5, and not Wi-Fi6. If you don’t have a ton of devices running off of your home network, this shouldn’t be an issue. However, for folks who have fully opted into a smart home ecosystem, this can slow Google TV Streamer down a bit.

In the end, Apple TV takes the win here thanks to the A15 Bionic chip that gives it a leg up over Google TV Streamer in terms of speed. It’s also a chip that’s currently capable of doing way more than Apple TV is asking of it, making it a great option if you want a set-top box built to last for years to come.

Winner: Apple TV 4K

User interface

When it comes to user interface, you want something that lets you easily navigate between apps and features, allowing you to find the shows you want to watch without scrolling endlessly to get there. Both Apple TV and Google TV Streamer feature a home screen that delivers previews of current popular shows, along with tiles to select different apps or features. However, they aren’t quite the same.

Google TV Streamer has a lot going on when you turn it on. The top of the screen gives you quick links for the curated For You page, live programming, apps, and then programs you’ve saved in your library. On the top right you can access search, and the settings menu easily. There is a scrollable screen with current big-name shows or movies available that takes up about 50% of the screen. Under that you’ll see Top Picks for You, which are built off of Google’s algorithm. These are shows and movies that Google thinks you’ll enjoy based on your other viewing habits. Below that, you’ll find the apps that you’ve downloaded, with more recently opened apps further to the left.

Alternatively, Apple TV 4K is much more pared down. In the upper right corner of the screen you’ll see your user icon, along with the current local time. About 70% of the screen is taken up by program previews for shows that Apple thinks you’ll enjoy. You can swipe up on the Siri remote to enter full screen mode, and view the entire preview to see the trailer in full, and if you hit the middle button on the Siri remote it’ll show you the program and where you can watch it. Under the preview, there is a line of apps and by scrolling down you can see the rest of the apps you’ve installed, along with the tile for the Settings menu.

While both of these options deliver an easy to use interface, Apple TV 4K takes the win again. Its UI is far more curated, and lets you find everything easily without being overwhelming. In juxtaposition, Google TV Streamer delivers a bit too much on the home screen, making it feel cluttered and like too much is going on when you look at it.

Winner: Apple TV 4K

Picture and sound quality

Having a proper home theatre setup lets you enjoy your favorite shows like you’ve gone to the movies. From HDR delivering crystal clear picture, to wall-rattling surround sound, if you’ve spent time curating your AV setup, you want devices that can deliver everything you’ve prepared for. Thankfully, both Apple TV 4K and Google TV Streamer support a variety of HDR formats, along with immersive Dolby Atmos sound.

Both devices support HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision for the best possible picture quality. Apple’s A15 chip does some heavy lifting, and you even have the option to enable spatial audio if you’ve connected your AirPods. Google TV Streamer also delivers top-notch quality from the onboard processor. This means both options can open and play even blockbuster movies from Disney+ and Netflix without waiting for a program to buffer along the way. If you opted for connecting your device to ethernet, the load times are even shorter.

Since both devices deliver the same formats for picture and audio quality, we’re calling this one a tie. No matter which streaming device you’re leaning towards, its more than capable of delivering a quality experience.

Winner: Tie

Price

The most recent version of Apple TV 4K comes at two price points. You can snag the base 64GB model for $130, or grab the 128GB model with Wi-Fi and ethernet for $150. Spending an extra $20 may not be worth it for some people, but it is the only version of this streaming device that includes an ethernet port. It also doubles the onboard storage capacity, making it well worth the small bump in price.

Google TV Streamer retails for $100, making it a more affordable option, while delivering many of the same features.

This win goes to Google TV Streamer since it’s more affordable than either option available with Apple TV.

Winner: Google TV Streamer

The verdict

At the end of the day, you need to choose between Apple TV 4K and Google TV Streamer, and it’s honestly a close race. Both streaming devices are stellar options delivering high quality picture and sound, an intuitive UI, and plenty of processing power. While Google TV Streamer is the more affordable option, Apple TV 4K is an option that is built not only to last, but to deliver the best possible experience, for years to come.

Apple has put a ton of work into ensuring that Apple TV 4K will be a stellar device not only today, but for the foreseeable future. With Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, a less cluttered user experience, home connectivity, and a smaller overall size, it manages to squeak by and take the win. It is a bit more expensive than the competition, but there’s good reason for that, and it’s why it remains our pick for the best all-around streaming device available today.

Winner: Apple TV 4K