 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Bang & Olufsen says its new earbuds have the best ANC you can get

By
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay 11.
Bang & Olufsen

Bang & Olufsen (B&O) has released its latest wireless earbuds, the Beoplay Eleven. The Danish audio company says these new buds, which look essentially unchanged from their predecessors, the Beoplay EX, provide double the noise reduction at low frequencies and improved optimization across different ear shapes and sizes, creating “the best ANC technology in an earbud to date.”

The Beoplay Eleven are priced at $499. The Natural Aluminium color is available starting today. The Copper Tone version comes out on December 17.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay 11.
Bang & Olufsen

B&O says transparency mode has also been improved and that adjustments have been made to the microphone opening to offer better call quality and more resistance to wind noise.

Recommended Videos

Otherwise, the Beoplay Eleven’s specs are very similar to the Beoplay EX. The earbuds offer an IP57 level of protection from dust and water, making them essentially waterproof. Battery life is a claimed 6 hours per charge with ANC on (20 hours total with the case) and 8 hours when it’s off (28 hours with the case).

Related

The case can charge wirelessly or via Qi wireless charging, and a quick-charge feature gives the earbuds up to 1.75 hours of playtime after 20 minutes of charging.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay 11.
Bang & Olufsen

B&O has kept the same 9.2mm Neodymium-magnet dynamic drivers, and Bluetooth codec support is also unchanged, with aptX Adaptive, AAC, and SBC. Bluetooth Multipoint lets you connect to two devices simultaneously.

If you’ve always wanted a set of B&O wireless earbuds but you’ve been put off by their high price, now looks like an excellent time to buy the older Beoplay EX. They’re currently on sale for $280 — their lowest-ever price. Since very little has changed on the Beoplay Eleven, you’ll be getting a great deal.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…
JBL has added every conceivable feature to its Tour Pro 3 wireless buds
JBL Tour Pro 3.

JBL's new Tour Pro 3 wireless earbuds should really be called the JBL Tour de Force. The company's second-gen Tour Pro were already the most feature-studded earbuds we've ever seen, complete with a touchscreen on the charging case, and yet the Tour Pro 3 go further. Much further. The price has gone up too -- they'll cost $300 when they become available for purchase on September 22.

At a glance, the third-gen looks the same as before, whether you get them in black or "latte." Physically, the shape of the earbuds is unchanged. However, the case is a little smaller, while offering a 30% larger screen. It can also act as a retransmitter of both analog and digital audio when you use the included cables to plug it into computers, smartphones, or in-flight seat-back entertainment systems.

Read more
Bowers & Wilkins’ wireless earbuds get a massive redesign
Bowers & Wilkins Pi8.

Bowers & Wilkins (B&W) has completely revamped its wireless earbuds with a new shape for greater comfort, hi-res and lossless audio, better single-charge battery life, and the ability to connect to two devices simultaneously. Its new flagship, the Pi8, is available starting August 21 for $399, while the midrange Pi6 will follow in early September for $249. Both will be available in a choice of four colors.

The Bowers & Wilkins Pi6.\ Bowers & Wilkins

Read more
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 get smaller and smarter
Two pairs of Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 in their charge case.

Google's newest wireless earbuds are now (after copious leaks) finally official: The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 will come in off-white, dark gray, mint, and pink colors when they go on sale in September for $229, an almost $30 increase from the price the company set for the first-gen Pixel Buds Pro.

Google says it has made many improvements both internally and externally, though many of their capabilities have already been added to the first-gen Buds Pro via firmware updates.

Read more