 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Beats debuts colorful USB-C and Lightning charging cables

By
Beats Cables in three colors.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Beats has added a new accessory to its lineup of audio products: Beats Cables. Specifically, USB-C and Lightning charging cables. They come in four colors — Rapid Red, Nitro Navy, Surge Stone, and Bolt Black — and feature a woven fabric exterior sheath designed to prevent fraying. They’re available in two different lengths: 1.5-meter (4 feet, 11 inches) and 0.2-meter (8-inch). The longer version can be purchased individually or as a two-pack, while the shorter version is only sold individually at the moment. Strangely, there’s no cost difference between the two lengths. Individually, they’re priced at $19, with the longer-length two-pack selling for $35. You can buy them from Apple.com starting today, with in-store availability starting on April 17.

The new cables come in three different connector combinations: USB-C to USB-C, USB-A to USB-C, and USB-C to Lightning, but only certain colors are available for each. For instance, the 1.5-meter USB-C to USB-C variant comes in all four colors, while the same length of USB-C to Lightning lacks the Nitro Navy color. All of the short, 0.2-meter versions only come in Bolt Black.

Beats Cables in four colors.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Though they’re called charging cables, they’re more versatile than cables designed just for power delivery. Here’s a breakdown of features:

  • USB-C to USB-C: Apple/Android for charging, syncing, audio, CarPlay, and transferring data (up to USB 2.0 rates), including lossless audio when used with It charges USB-C compatible Beats headphones (e.g. Beats Studio Pro) and speakers (Beats Pill), or even for the new lossless audio feature on the Apple AirPods Max. When used with compatible hardware, it also supports fast charging up to 60 watts.
  • USB-A to USB-C: Charging, syncing, CarPlay, and transferring data (up to USB 2.0 rates). Fast charging up to 15 watts on select iPhone and iPad models.
  • USB-C to Lightning: iOS/iPadOS devices with Lightning ports for charging, syncing, and CarPlay. Fast charging on select iPhone and iPad
  • models.
Recommended Videos

If you’re wondering why Beats has decided to start selling its own cables now, it’s worth looking at the current state of the market for wireless earbuds, headphones, and Bluetooth speakers. Beats doesn’t include a charging cable with the Beat Solo Buds or the recently released Powerbeats Pro 2. We’ve seen other companies make the same decison: JBL doesn’t include charging cables with its JBL Flip 7 or Charge 6 portable Bluetooth speakers.

Related

While it may be cynical to move the cost of this essential accessory to the buyer, it’s the right move for the planet. Most of us already own compatible charging cables from previous purchases, and wireless charging is quickly becoming the norm for many of these products. So why include one with every new product?

As to the other obvious question: why buy Beats Cables when less expensive alternatives already exist in great quantities on Amazon? I’ll leave that to your discretion.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…
JLab unveils two new stem-style ANC earbuds and its first open-ear model
The JLab Epic Open Sport earphones on a man.

Budget headphone makers JLab has unveiled three new sets of earbuds ranging in price from $37 to $119. The Go Pods ANC and JBuds Pods ANC will appeal to commuters and music lovers, both with stem-style closed-ear designs that offer reputable battery life and hybrid ANC. Sporty types will be more interested in the Epic Open Sport, the company's first open-ear style earphones. The three new offerings will hit the market in the next six weeks.

JLab's two new stem-style wireless earbuds fall under its new JLab Pods line, with both offer hybrid noise canceling that can not only block out the outside world to make for a much quieter user experience while listening to music, podcasts, or just when you want some peace and quiet. But JLab also says that they also allow users to "control how you hear outside noise with three noise control modes: ANC On, ANC Off and Be Aware (pass through outside noises)," according to a press release. You can also customize the strength of the hybrid ANC via the JLab app.

Read more
Get this Dolby Atmos soundbar from Klipsch while it has a $105 discount
Klipsch Flexus Core 300 plus Sub 200 subwoofers.

Your TV speakers are sick and tired of dishing out lackluster audio and are demanding a vacation. There couldn’t be a better time for Klipsch to have marked down one of its best home theater soundbars, the Flexus Core 200. For a limited time, this Dolby Atmos emulator is available on Amazon for only $395. The full MSRP on this model is $500.

We tested the Klipsch Flexus Core 200 back in April 2024, and reviewer Simon Cohen said, “The Klipsch Flexus Core 200 packs awesome power and bass in a single speaker.”

Read more
TCL time: Get the TCL 55-inch 4K TV for only $250 today
TCL 2024 S5 LED TV.

There’s no denying how expensive TVs can be in 2025, but there’s also no denying the fact that you can score a great TV for a budget-friendly price. Brands like TCL have developed a solid reputation for releasing TVs that deliver solid picture quality at a much lower price than the competition. And as it turns out, one of these TCL TVs is discounted even further today: 

For a limited time, when you purchase the TCL 55-inch Class S5 Series 4K LED at Amazon, Best Buy, or Target, you’ll only pay $250. The full MSRP on this model is $350. 

Read more