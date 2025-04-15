Beats debuts colorful USB-C and Lightning charging cables

Beats has added a new accessory to its lineup of audio products: Beats Cables. Specifically, USB-C and Lightning charging cables. They come in four colors — Rapid Red, Nitro Navy, Surge Stone, and Bolt Black — and feature a woven fabric exterior sheath designed to prevent fraying. They’re available in two different lengths: 1.5-meter (4 feet, 11 inches) and 0.2-meter (8-inch). The longer version can be purchased individually or as a two-pack, while the shorter version is only sold individually at the moment. Strangely, there’s no cost difference between the two lengths. Individually, they’re priced at $19, with the longer-length two-pack selling for $35. You can buy them from Apple.com starting today, with in-store availability starting on April 17.

The new cables come in three different connector combinations: USB-C to USB-C, USB-A to USB-C, and USB-C to Lightning, but only certain colors are available for each. For instance, the 1.5-meter USB-C to USB-C variant comes in all four colors, while the same length of USB-C to Lightning lacks the Nitro Navy color. All of the short, 0.2-meter versions only come in Bolt Black.

Though they’re called charging cables, they’re more versatile than cables designed just for power delivery. Here’s a breakdown of features:

USB-C to USB-C: Apple/Android for charging, syncing, audio, CarPlay, and transferring data (up to USB 2.0 rates), including lossless audio when used with It charges USB-C compatible Beats headphones (e.g. Beats Studio Pro) and speakers (Beats Pill), or even for the new lossless audio feature on the Apple AirPods Max. When used with compatible hardware, it also supports fast charging up to 60 watts.

USB-A to USB-C: Charging, syncing, CarPlay, and transferring data (up to USB 2.0 rates). Fast charging up to 15 watts on select iPhone and iPad models.

USB-C to Lightning: iOS/iPadOS devices with Lightning ports for charging, syncing, and CarPlay. Fast charging on select iPhone and iPad

models.

Recommended Videos

If you’re wondering why Beats has decided to start selling its own cables now, it’s worth looking at the current state of the market for wireless earbuds, headphones, and Bluetooth speakers. Beats doesn’t include a charging cable with the Beat Solo Buds or the recently released Powerbeats Pro 2. We’ve seen other companies make the same decison: JBL doesn’t include charging cables with its JBL Flip 7 or Charge 6 portable Bluetooth speakers.

While it may be cynical to move the cost of this essential accessory to the buyer, it’s the right move for the planet. Most of us already own compatible charging cables from previous purchases, and wireless charging is quickly becoming the norm for many of these products. So why include one with every new product?

As to the other obvious question: why buy Beats Cables when less expensive alternatives already exist in great quantities on Amazon? I’ll leave that to your discretion.