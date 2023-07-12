 Skip to main content
Powerbeats Pro earbuds are $140 for Prime Day — with a catch

Aaron Mamiit
Various colors of the Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds.
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The Beats Powerbeats Pro, wireless earbuds that are designed to keep up with even the most intense of workouts, are available from Amazon with a 44% discount for Prime Day. From their original price of $250, you’ll only have to pay $140 following a $110 discount — but with the catch that you’ll have to buy the Navy color. The other options, Black and Ivory, are slightly more expensive but still affordable at $150. You’re going to have to proceed with the purchase as soon as possible though, because with the shopping event nearing its end, Prime Day deals like this one are probably on their way out as well.

Why you should buy the Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds

The Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds are designed to stay in your ears while you go through your daily exercise routines with their adjustable secure-fit earhooks. Additionally, they come with an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance, so whether it suddenly rains while you’re training outdoors or you’re sweating profusely during the hardest part of your program, you won’t have to worry that the Beats Powerbeats Pro will get damaged. The wireless earbuds can last up to 9 hours on a single charge, and a total of more than 24 hours with their charging case.

Inside the Beats Powerbeats Pro is Apple’s H1 processor, which you can also find in the Apple AirPods 2. The chip makes pairing the Beats Powerbeats Pro with your iPhone incredibly easy, though linking with an Android-powered smartphone can also be done quickly. You’ll also be able to call for Apple’s Siri by simply saying “Hey Siri,” enabling voice commands for a variety of functions like controlling music playback and answering calls.

There are a lot of reasons why you’d want to buy the Beats Powerbeats Pro, but here’s a good one — the wireless earbuds are down to just $140 from their original price of $250, for $110 in savings if you buy them in Navy. If you decide to go with the Black or Ivory option, you’ll get slightly less savings as they’ll cost $150. Either way, it’s a steal to get the Beats Powerbeats Pro for this cheap, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer, don’t wait until the last minute of Prime Day — add them to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

