The end of Christmas doesn’t mean your shopping spree should also stop, as there are some amazing TV deals that are still available right now. If you’re still on the hunt for a display that will upgrade your home theater setup, check out the bargains that we’ve gathered below featuring screens from the best TV brands. You’re going to have to hurry if you don’t want to miss out on the discounts though, as stocks for certain models — especially those that are featured in our roundup of the best TVs — may already be running low.

Best after-Christmas LG TV deals

LG is known for its OLED TVs, which offer perfect black levels and better contrast compared to other types of TVs. LG TVs can go cheap or expensive, but no matter what model you get, you can be sure that you’ll enjoy topnotch quality when you’re watching your favorite shows and movies. LG’s smart TVs are powered by its webOS platform, which will allow you to access streaming services while also offering deep customization and personalized shortcuts.

LG 32-inch Full HD TV —

LG 50-inch UQ7570 Series 4K TV —

LG 70-inch UQ7070 Series 4K TV —

LG 42-inch C2 Series OLED 4K TV —

LG 65-inch C3 Series OLED 4K TV —

LG 77-inch B3 Series OLED 4K TV —

Best after-Christmas TCL TV deals

TCL’s growth over the past several years has been nothing short of impressive, as the brand will give you massive value for your hard-earned money with its relatively affordable TVs. There are several series for TCL TVs, with the higher-end models able to go head-to-head with the top offerings of brands like Samsung and LG, but you’ll still get fantastic brightness and colors from the more affordable choices.

TCL 40-inch S3 Series Full HD TV —

TCL 55-inch S4 Series 4K TV —

TCL 65-inch Q5 Series QLED 4K TV —

TCL 55-inch Q7 Series QLED 4K TV —

TCL 75-inch Q6 Series QLED 4K TV —

TCL 65-inch QM8 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K TV —

Best after-Christmas Sony TV deals

There has been increased demand for Sony TVs because they’re optimized to work with the PlayStation 5, but they’re much more than just a perfect display for video games. Sony TVs come with the latest features and powerful technologies, if you’re willing to pay higher prices, though cheaper models are also worthwhile purchases because they’re designed to make a massive improvement on any home theater setup.

Sony 43-inch X77L 4K TV —

Sony 50-inch X85K 4K TV —

Sony 75-inch X80K 4K TV —

Sony 65-inch Bravia XR X95K Mini-LED 4K TV —

Sony 77-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV —

Sony 85-inch Bravia XR Z9K Mini-LED 8K TV —

Best after-Christmas Vizio TV deals

Vizio made a name for itself as a brand that offers awesome picture quality at reasonable prices, and that hasn’t changed over the years. You’ll be able to enjoy 4K Ultra HD resolution without spending too much if you go with certain Vizio TVs, so you’ll have enough cash to spend in upgrading the rest of your home theater setup. Vizio’s SmartCast platform will let you catch up to your favorite streaming shows, while also offering free content through the WatchFree+ service.

Vizio 24-inch D-Series Full HD TV —

Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K TV —

Vizio 43-inch M-Series 4K TV (renewed) —

Vizio 55-inch MQ6 Series QLED 4K TV —

Vizio 50-inch MQX Series QLED 4K TV —

Vizio 75-inch P-Series QLED 4K TV —

Best after-Christmas Samsung TV deals

Samsung is widely considered as the market leader in the TV industry, and it’s easy to see why. Their offerings cater to a wide range of customers, from those on a tight budget to those who are willing to make a huge investment, with features that take advantage of the latest technology. Samsung’s QLED, QD-OLED, and Neo QLED TVs are worth the high price tags, and its Tizen operating system grants access to all of the popular streaming services.

Samsung 43-inch CU7000 4K TV —

Samsung 43-inch Q60C Series QLED 4K TV —

Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV —

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K TV —

Samsung 77-inch S89C OLED 4K TV —

Samsung 75-inch QN800C Neo QLED 8K TV —

Editors' Recommendations