The second half of the final season of Netflix’s BoJack Horseman is available for streaming. The streaming giant announced the release of the second half of season 6 in a post on Twitter on Friday, January 31.

Are you ready for this, Hollywoo??? The final episodes of BoJack Horseman are now streaming on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/xL91KvZUh9 — BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) January 31, 2020

The first part of the final, 16-episode season was released on October 25, pulling in audiences as the show’s namesake horse actor, BoJack Horseman, continues to navigate his personal and professional demons. However, during the first half of season 6, BoJack has seemed more committed to his frequently flawed quest to become a better person (horse). Pulling away from “Hollywoo,” BoJack has been teaching courses at Wesleyan University and avoiding the bottle. Yet, as the show always tragically reminds us, running from your past is different from reckoning with it, and BoJack still has much to confront. Will BoJack find some absolution or peace by the show’s end?

Since 2014, BoJack Horseman has become one of Netflix’s most popular and unusual shows. Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the animated series takes place in a world in which humans and humanoid animals coexist. Centering on BoJack Horseman (Will Arnett), a former sitcom star struggling with depression, addiction, and a self-destructive ego as he tries to bounce back to his former fame, the show has never been shy about exploring difficult issues surrounding addiction, sexual assault, mortality, and much more. Although BoJack is at the show’s center, the series’ supporting characters also navigate harrowing, complex emotional gauntlets, finding humor in the darkest places without demeaning them.

Due in part to its bold nature, the show has garnered a dedicated following and been a popular cameo spot for a long list of actors and entertainers including Paul McCartney, Daniel Radcliffe, Naomi Watts, Jessica Biel, and Serial‘s Sarah Koenig all voicing themselves in episodes. Likewise, it garnered significant critical praise for pushing the limits of the animated comedy and its insistence on grappling with difficult subject matter, rather than running from it.

All six seasons of BoJack Horseman are available for streaming on Netflix now. Comedy Central has also acquired cable television rights and airs past episodes on Friday nights.

