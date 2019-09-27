All good things must come to an end, and that end is nigh for BoJack Horseman.

The critically acclaimed Netflix animated series released a trailer for its sixth and final season, offering a preview of what the show’s final story arc has in store for its colorful cast of anthropomorphic characters.

The final, 16-episode season will be released in two parts, with the first set of episodes premiering on the streaming service October 25, and the second half of the season arriving January 31. The sneak peek at season 6 has the show’s titular horse actor BoJack writing a letter from a rehab facility as he continues to deal with his long-standing personal and professional demons.

Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, BoJack Horseman features Will Arnett as the show’s protagonist, a former sitcom star struggling with depression, addiction, and his own self-destructive behavior while attempting to navigate the complicated twists and turns of the entertainment industry. Supporting cast members include Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Paul F. Tompkins, and Aaron Paul, along with a long list of actors and entertainers who have populated the series’ five seasons in both one-off cameos and recurring roles.

BoJack Horseman premiered in August 2014, and after a first season that received mixed reviews, the show found its footing in subsequent seasons, earning praise for its depiction of the entertainment business and the characters that populate it, as well as the show’s treatment of depression, addiction, and other struggles everyone faces at one point or another in life.

The fifth season of the series premiered in September 2018.

