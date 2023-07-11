Best Buy, as part of its efforts to draw attention away from rival Amazon’s Prime Day deals, launched discounts for various products of Bose, one of the premier names in the audio industry. There are various Bose headphones and soundbars on sale from the retailer, in addition to wireless speakers and other audio accessories. There’s always high demand for Bose products when they receive discounts, so if you’re interested in any of these offers, you’ll have to quickly close your purchases because we’re not sure how long stocks will last.

What to buy in Best Buy’s Bose deals

The most affordable audio device that you can get from Best Buy’s ongoing Bose deals is the Bose SoundLink Micro, a portable Bluetooth speaker that’s instead of $120. Small enough to fit anywhere but also durable with an IP67 rating against water and dust, this wireless speaker can run up to 6 hours on a single charge, and you can access Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri from it. Another cheap device from the sale is the Bose TV Speaker, which is a small soundbar that will improve the overall sound of your TV for , down from $280. The soundbar can also pair with your smartphone or other mobile devices through Bluetooth to wirelessly play music.

If you’re looking for affordable Bose headphones, you can get the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones for instead of $329. They offer active noise cancellation, the development of which was pioneered by Bose, and a battery that can last up to 22 hours on a single charge. You also have the option of going for the Bose 700 wireless headphones, which come with 11 levels of ANC, a microphone system that promises the clearest of phone calls, and a battery life of 22 hours.

Best Buy’s Bose deals cover even more audio devices, and there are even some packages that you may want to check out. However, you should keep in mind that with the popularity of the brand, we’re not expecting all of these offers to remain available for long. If you see a deal that you like, don’t hesitate to add it to your cart, and once you’re done browsing, check out immediately. If you take too long before pushing through with the transaction, other shoppers may buy all the stocks and you’ll be missing out.

Editors' Recommendations