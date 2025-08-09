Casetify cover puts the charm of centuries-old art on the AirPods Max

Apple’s first over-the-ear headphones have stirred quite a polarizing debate over minimalist looks and a familiar brutalist industrial design language. You can’t quite call them artsy, or a piece of art, for that matter. But if you’ve ever wished to give them such a makeover, casemaker Casetify went straight for the summit with its headphone cover.

The company calls it “Girl with a Pearl Earring Collectible Headphone Cover,” and has listed it at a sweet $199, enough to buy a pair of half-decent noise-cancelling headphones. The ambitions are so high that the accessory maker won’t entertain any promotional coupons or discounts for this AirPods Max cover.

It seems that sky-high premium for a fabric cover has little to do with any uber exotic fabric material or technical wizardry, and more about the inspiration behind it. To be specific, the cover is modeled after the famous “Girl with a Pearl Earring” painting by famed Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer.

The fancy headphones cover borrows the signature blue cover and silky look from the 17th-century painting, and even has pearl earrings dangling from each side. It’s quite a sight to behold, but I’m not sure if an average person would like to go out wearing them, unless their name is Rihanna or Mariah Carey, and the venue is a red carpet in Milan.

This won’t be the first such adventure of its kind for Casetify. The company recently collaborated with The Metropolitan Museum of Art and released cases featuring famous paintings from the collection, alongside the Jacques-Louis David “The Death of Socrates” Limited Canvas Edition Premium Set Box.

The company also launched protective gear in partnership with the National Museum of Korea, and hear me out, the Museum of Ice Cream. Interestingly, this won’t be the first time that the brand has made cool headphone gear. The limited edition DRAGON BALL Z SCOUTER Collectible Headphone Case was quite a sight to behold. Take a look:

The latest AirPods Max cover from Casetify is part of a collaboration with The Mauritshuis Museum in The Hague. You can check out the entire collection featuring protective cases for iPhones, phone charms, and watch bands here.

If art is not your thing, Casetify has also partnered with entertainment franchises such as Dragon Ball-Z, One Piece, Smurfs, Peanuts, Squid Game, Harry Potter, BMW, NBA, and more. Of course, K-pop, too. You can check out all the Casetify Co-Lab products on the brand’s hub.