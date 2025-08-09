 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Casetify cover puts the charm of centuries-old art on the AirPods Max

Oh hello, Girl with a Pearl Earring!

By
Casetify headphone cover for AirPods Max headphone.
Casetify

Apple’s first over-the-ear headphones have stirred quite a polarizing debate over minimalist looks and a familiar brutalist industrial design language. You can’t quite call them artsy, or a piece of art, for that matter. But if you’ve ever wished to give them such a makeover, casemaker Casetify went straight for the summit with its headphone cover. 

The company calls it “Girl with a Pearl Earring Collectible Headphone Cover,” and has listed it at a sweet $199, enough to buy a pair of half-decent noise-cancelling headphones. The ambitions are so high that the accessory maker won’t entertain any promotional coupons or discounts for this AirPods Max cover. 

Girl with the Pearl Earrings.
The painting that inspired it all. The Mauritshuis

It seems that sky-high premium for a fabric cover has little to do with any uber exotic fabric material or technical wizardry, and more about the inspiration behind it. To be specific, the cover is modeled after the famous “Girl with a Pearl Earring” painting by famed Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer.

Recommended Videos

The fancy headphones cover borrows the signature blue cover and silky look from the 17th-century painting, and even has pearl earrings dangling from each side. It’s quite a sight to behold, but I’m not sure if an average person would like to go out wearing them, unless their name is Rihanna or Mariah Carey, and the venue is a red carpet in Milan. 

Side view of Casetify cover for AirPods Max.
Casetify

This won’t be the first such adventure of its kind for Casetify. The company recently collaborated with The Metropolitan Museum of Art and released cases featuring famous paintings from the collection, alongside the Jacques-Louis David “The Death of Socrates” Limited Canvas Edition Premium Set Box. 

Related: 
AirPods… as a backpack?

The company also launched protective gear in partnership with the National Museum of Korea, and hear me out, the Museum of Ice Cream. Interestingly, this won’t be the first time that the brand has made cool headphone gear. The limited edition DRAGON BALL Z SCOUTER Collectible Headphone Case was quite a sight to behold. Take a look:

Casetify headphone covers for the AirPods Max.
Casetify

The latest AirPods Max cover from Casetify is part of a collaboration with The Mauritshuis Museum in The Hague. You can check out the entire collection featuring protective cases for iPhones, phone charms, and watch bands here.

If art is not your thing, Casetify has also partnered with entertainment franchises such as Dragon Ball-Z, One Piece, Smurfs, Peanuts, Squid Game, Harry Potter, BMW, NBA, and more. Of course, K-pop, too. You can check out all the Casetify Co-Lab products on the brand’s hub

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

iOS 18.4 unlocks three new features for Apple AirPods Max owners
Apple AirPods Max with USB-C in Starlight.

When Apple announced an updated version of the AirPods Max last year, the reception was mixed, mainly because there were no new features introduced. However, with the release of iOS 18.4, customers who purchased the new model can now enjoy several new tools. It’s important to note that these new features are only available on the 2025 AirPods Max, which comes with a USB-C connector, and not on the first-generation model that still uses a Lightning connector.

The three new features, which we briefly discussed a week ago, are as follows:

Read more
This AirPod Pro 2 upgrade is going to be heard worldwide
A test mannequin is fitted with Apple AirPods Pro 2. The mannequin is used to evaluate the hearing assistance capabilities of the AirPods Pro 2.

Apple's AirPods 2 Pro hearing health features are expanding to users in Australia, Brazil, Colombia and Saudi Arabia.

The company said in a press release (via MacRumors) on Tuesday that it will allow AirPods Pro 2 users in the aforementioned countries to take a hearing test, use the clinical hearing aid feature and Loud Sound Reduction in the iOS 18.4 update. The hearing health features have already launched in Australia, and they will be available in the last three countries soon after. Nicky Chong-White, principal engineer at National Acoustic Laboratories in Australia, welcomes the expansion of the hearing health features to the region.

Read more
Apple AirPods Max finally get lossless audio and analog support
Apple AirPods Max with USB-C in Orange.

Apple is about to correct one of the most glaring omissions on its AirPods Max wireless noise-canceling headphones: Starting in April, the headphones will get a firmware update that enables lossless audio via the included USB-C cable at up to 24-bit/48kHz. As a wired connection, this also gives the headphones an ultra low-latency audio pathway, which is helpful for gaming.

And starting today, Apple is selling a $39 3.5mm-to-USB-C accessory cable that lets the newest version of the AirPods Max connect to analog audio sources like airplane jacks -- something these headphones haven't been able to do since they launched. The new cable is also compatible with the USB-C jack on the Beats Studio Pro.

Read more