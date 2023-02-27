 Skip to main content
This ridiculous $6000, 120-inch Hisense Laser TV is $800 off today

Jennifer Allen
By
The Hisense L5F 120-inch Laser TV with Screen.
Hisense

Looking for what feels like the ultimate TV but you still want one of the best TV deals around? We think you’re going to love the frankly ridiculous Hisense 120-inch L9 Series TriChroma Laser TV for $5,200 instead of $6,000 at Best Buy. A saving of $800, you’re probably too busy thinking ‘huh, laser TV?’ and that’s ok because we’re here to explain all. If you’re looking for an awesome TV, read on while we guide you through everything you need to know.

Why you should buy the Hisense 120-inch L9 Series TriChroma Laser TV

On your hunt for a new TV, you’ve probably read up on QLED and OLED technology, but what about laser TVs? A laser TV is essentially a laser-powered ultra short throw (UST) projector. LG released its own twin-laser-based projector TV back in 2019 and the technology has improved a ton since. And before we go deeper — no, you don’t have to worry about the lasers cutting a hole through your wall — that’s not how these work. Also, although the lasers are very bright, a proximity sensor will keep you safe from any potential (but unlikely) issues.

With Hisense as one of the best TV brands around, the Hisense 120-inch L9 Series TriChroma Laser TV is worth considering if you’re able to invest in a high-end but very expensive new TV. It was announced back in 2021 at CES with claims of generating over 150% of the DCI-P3 color space and 107% of rec.BT2020 color space — aka better and more impressive colors for all. The TriChroma name refers to how it uses three discrete lasers in red, green, and blue, unlike other laser TVs that may only have a single color laser.

Its 120-inch ALR screen is pretty clever. Combining how a UST projector aims its light at a very acute angle to the wall, the ALR screen provides the right color, highly reflective coating, and a micro-textured surface so the UST light can be bounced directly at your viewing position. That means no risk of stray (ambient) light from getting mixed in with the light from the image. The Hisense L9 works just as well in both dark and well-lit rooms with a motion rate 10 times faster than OLED so you get super smooth and crystal clear images at all times. It uses the same DLP projection technology you see in 9 out of 10 movie theaters so there’s laser-focused detail.

Besides the big screen 4K experience, it also has built-in 40W Dolby Atmos sound providing you with a great aural upgrade. High-speed HDMI with eARC allows for pass-thru of high-bitrate audio to your surround system too. There’s also a dedicated Filmmaker Mode and Game Mode with both automatically adjusting picture settings to how you need them to be, with the latter lowering input lag to make the TV feel ultra-responsive for your gaming time.

Like with all the best TVs, there’s also Android TV, and extensive smart home-based features like Google Assistant and Alexa, so it’s just as easy to use as any other TV — it just has impressive state-of-the-art technology. For slightly less, you can also buy the with a 100-inch screen and many of the same features.

If you’re looking for the latest in cutting-edge (not cutting laser) technology and you can afford it, you need the Hisense 120-inch L9 Series TriChroma Laser TV in your life. It’s certainly not an impulse buy at $5,200 but when you’re saving $800 off the regular price of $6,000, it’s a great discount for anyone already considering high-end tech. The deal is available at Best Buy right now but we don’t know how long it’ll stick around at this price until. It’s likely you’ve been waiting for something like this if you’ve had your eye on high-end TV technology, so hit the buy button if you’re keen to embrace the future now.

