Hisense’s 2025 ULED TVs get insanely bright and big with three 100-inch models

Hisense has revealed its 2025 ULED TVs — the models that sit just under the company’s flagship ULED X series. The lineup consists of four mini-LED backlit 4K TVs: U6, U7, U8, and U9 with screen sizes that go up to 100 inches and boast a claimed peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits. Hisense hasn’t released pricing or the full specs for these TVs, saying only that they will be available later this year.

Still, the company has give us a sneak peek at what we can expect when these new models start shipping. Beyond big screens and big brightness, Hisense says its focus is on AI processing that delivers “smarter, more intuitive picture enhancements—without the need for manual adjustment.”

That processing is handled by the Hi-View AI Engine X in the U9 Series and by the Hi-View AI Engine Pro in the U7 and U8 series. Each model gets expanded local dimming and with Quantum Dots (QLED) and some models get gaming-friendly, AI-driven motion processing, with refresh rates up to 165Hz, and Dolby Vision Gaming support. Dolby Atmos is standard and the U9, U8, and U7 are powered by Google TV (the U6 Series is now controlled by an Amazon Fire TV interface).

We’re waiting to get the specifics, but Hisense says that HDMI eARC, Wi-Fi 6E, and compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit will all be on deck, though support may vary from model to model.

2025 Hisense ULED U9 Series (U9QG)

While bigger seems to be the theme this year, the 2025 U9 series adds a smaller, 65-inch option, alongside its 75 and 85-inch options. As we noted above, the U9 gets Hisense’s Hi-View AI Engine X — the same chipset used in the company’s flagship ULED X lineup. Hisense says it continuously optimizes brightness, contrast, and color accuracy for a refined, lifelike picture in real-time. The AI goodness continues with a slew of AI-driven feartures: AI 4K Upscaler, AI Super Resolution, AI Noise Reduction, AI Local Dimming, AI HDR Upscaler, and AI Depth Enhancer.

The U9’s Ultra LR panel is said to eliminate reflections while providing an ultra-wide viewing angle. Supported formats and features include Dolby Vision IQ, IMAX Enhanced, and Filmmaker Mode, while the panel itself now offers a 165Hz native refresh rate with FreeSync Premium Pro, and auto low-latency mode (ALLM).

The 65-inch model has a 4.1.2 multi-channel sound system with CineStage X Surround, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Virtual X, while the 75- and 85-inch models get 5.1.2 multi-channel sound.

2025 Hisense ULED U8 Series (U8QG)

The U8 series, with its Hi-View AI Engine Pro and QLED panel, has many of the AI-driven enhancements of the U9 and peak brightness levels up to 5,000 nits.

Like its U9 sibling, it gets a 165Hz native refresh rate, MEMC, and “lightning-fast response times.” Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and IMAX Enhanced are on deck. We don’t know each screen size option, but Hisense says the new U8 will be available as large as 100 inches. It gets an 82-watt, Dolby Atmos. 4.1.2 multi-channel sound system, and Wi-Fi 6E for fast wireless connectivity.

2025 Hisense ULED U7 Series (U7QG)

Hisense describes the U7 as “the ultimate mid-premium TV, delivering high-performance features at an accessible sub-$1K price point.” What we don’t know yet is if that includes the promised 100-inch model (probably not). Smaller sizes start a 55 inches.

The U7 series gets MiniLED Pro technology and once again, the panel gets a 165Hz native refresh rate, with Game Booster 288Hz, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision Gaming, and FreeSync Premium Pro — pretty much every feature a console or PC gamer could ask for.

Hisense says you’ll get enhanced HDR support, deeper contrast, and vibrant colors plus glare-free, low reflection visuals from its AGLR-Antiglare panel. A 60-watt, 2.1.2 multi-channel sound is supported with Dolby Atmos.

2025 Hisense ULED U6 Series (U6QF)

Rounding out the entry level is the U6, with screen sizes ranging from 55 to 100 inches. The new Amazon Fire TV interface is supported with an Alexa Voice Remote, and HDR compatibility is excellent with Dolby Vision plus HDR10+ Adaptive. Gamers get ALLM and VRR, an enhanced 144Hz native refresh rate, Game Mode Pro, and FreeSync Premium.

These TVs have a 2.1-channel sound system with a built-in subwoofer and Dolby Atmos, and wireless connections are handled via Wi-Fi 6.