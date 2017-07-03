If 40 inches is too small, and 50 is too big, you’ll want Hisense’s 45-inch TV

Why it matters to you Can't fit a 50-inch TV in your room, and a 40-inch screen is too small? Hisense has the answer with a 45-inch TV.

Television and electronics manufacturer Hisense has announced a 45-inch television, and if you’re looking at that number and thinking it’s pretty unusual, you’re absolutely right. It’s the first 45-inch screen to come out, and it’s the result of Hisense talking to TV buyers and finding many found a 40-inch screen too small, and a 50-inch screen too big. A TV screen isn’t like a piece of clothing you can have tailored for your body shape. The only way to get exactly the right size for your home, is for companies to provide more choices, hence Hisense’s decision to introduce the 45-inch model.

It’s not like a massive vacuum between 40-inch and 50-inch screen existed. Hisense itself sells 43-inch screens and 48-inch screens, but there is definitely less choice than if you’re in the market for a 50-inch or larger television. The model in question is the 45N5750, and it has plenty of the must-have TV features around at the moment, including 4K UHD resolution and HDR10 support, plus compatibility with Hybrid Log Gamma (or HLG), the new live-broadcast high-dynamic range system.

Onboard Wi-Fi and an Ethernet connection make it possible to view live-streaming services, and the Hisense TV has Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, and BBC iPlayer installed, along with a web browser. It also uses Anyview Cast and Stream for content sent from a PC or smartphone, which helps if you don’t have a Chromecast or similar device plugged in. A quad-core processor keeps everything running, and should provide enough power to ensure it does so smoothly.

The 45-inch TV has been announced for the U.K. at the moment, and can be purchased through retailers such as Richer Sounds, where it’s priced at 540 British pounds, or about $700. We’ve contacted Hisense to see if there are plans to release the 45N5750 in the U.S., and will update when we hear back. Hisense is a small player in the U.S. at the moment, with a selection of models available from stores including Walmart and Best Buy. However, the brand is gaining international attention through a series of massive sponsorship campaigns, from the 2018 FIFA World Cup to the Red Bull Formula One team.